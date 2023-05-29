JEE Advanced 2023 admit card released, check how to download

Candidates for JEE Advanced 2023 can visit jeeadv.ac.in to view the list of cities where the exam will be place. At the time of online registration, candidates were required to select 8 cities.

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati has released the admit card for the Joint Entrance Examination-Advanced (JEE Advanced 2023) today, May 29, at 10 AM. The JEE Advanced hall ticket 2023 download link is now available on the official website, jeeadv.ac.in. The exam date for JEE Advanced 2023 is June 4. The link will be activated soon.

IIT JEE Advanced 2023 is less than a week away. In order to reach the test center on time, candidates should check the exam centre and address provided in the JEE Adv admit card 2023. The IIT JEE hall ticket download link will be available until the day of the exam.

Without the JEE Advanced hall ticket, candidates will not be able to enter the exam hall. In addition to their admit cards, they must carry a valid photo ID card, such as an Aadhaar card, PAN card, voter ID, or driving license. Aspirants will have to appear in both paper 1 and 2 of JEE Advanced 2023 which will be conducted for a duration of three hours.

The JEE Advanced 2023 paper 1 and paper 2 exams will take place from 9 AM to 12 PM and 2.30 PM to 5.30 PM, respectively.

How to download JEE Advanced 2023 admit card

Visit the official website of JEE Advanced

On the homepage of the website, click on the link that reads 'JEE Advanced Admit Card 2023'

Login with the credentials

Check all the details on the admit card

Download it as a PDF and take a printout as well to carry to the examination hall.

The final round of JoSAA counselling from previous year served as the foundation for the JEE Main cut-offs for 2023.