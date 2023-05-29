English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV
Future FemaleFuture Female
  • Days
  • Hours
  • Minutes

    • Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Terms and Conditions

    homeeducation NewsJEE Advanced 2023 admit card released, check how to download

    JEE Advanced 2023 admit card released, check how to download

    JEE Advanced 2023 admit card released, check how to download
    Read Time2 Min(s) Read
    Show More
    Show More
    Profile image

    By Nishtha Pandey  May 29, 2023 10:53:26 AM IST (Published)

    Candidates for JEE Advanced 2023 can visit jeeadv.ac.in to view the list of cities where the exam will be place. At the time of online registration, candidates were required to select 8 cities.

    The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati has released the admit card for the Joint Entrance Examination-Advanced (JEE Advanced 2023) today, May 29, at 10 AM. The JEE Advanced hall ticket 2023 download link is now available on the official website, jeeadv.ac.in. The exam date for JEE Advanced 2023 is June 4. The link will be activated soon.

    IIT JEE Advanced 2023 is less than a week away. In order to reach the test center on time, candidates should check the exam centre and address provided in the JEE Adv admit card 2023. The IIT JEE hall ticket download link will be available until the day of the exam.
    Without the JEE Advanced hall ticket, candidates will not be able to enter the exam hall. In addition to their admit cards, they must carry a valid photo ID card, such as an Aadhaar card, PAN card, voter ID, or driving license. Aspirants will have to appear in both paper 1 and 2 of JEE Advanced 2023 which will be conducted for a duration of three hours.
    View All

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    X