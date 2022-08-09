JEE Advanced 2022 Registration open now: Here is how to apply

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini IIT Bombay has started the application process for the JEE Advanced 2022 exam, eligible candidates can apply through the official website of JEE Advanced at jeeadv.ac.in

The registration process for Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2022 has been started by the Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay. The JEE Advanced registration link is available on the official site of JEE Advanced- jeeadv.ac.in

Here’s how to register for JEE Advanced 2022

Step 1: Go to Go to www.jeeadv.ac.in , the official site of the JEE Advanced.

Step 2: Find and click on the JEE Advanced 2022 link displayed on the home page.

Step 3: Log in to the portal using your JEE (Main) credentials and fill in the application form.

Step 4: Click on Submit after paying the application fee.

Step 5: The confirmation page of successful submission will appear on your screen. Save the page or take a screenshot for future reference.

The last date to apply for the JEE Advance examination 2022 is August 11, 2022. The registration Fee for SC/ST and PwD candidates is Rs 1,400. For female candidates (all categories) it is Rs 1,400 and for all other candidates, the application fee is Rs 2,800.

The JEE Advanced 2022 examination will be conducted on August 28, 2022, in two shifts. The JEE Advanced 2022 Paper 1 will be conducted from 9 am to 12 noon and Paper 2 will be conducted from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm. The National Testing Agency will release the admit card for the JEE Advanced 2022 exam on August 23 and it will be available to download till August 28, 2022.

The result for the JEE Advanced 2022 exam will be declared on September 11, 2022, at 10 am on the official portals. For more details or queries, candidates are advised to go through the official website of IIT JEE.

The NTA earlier released the JEE Main Result 2022 result on August 8 along with the list of eligible candidates who can appear for the JEE Advanced 2022 exam. The results for JEE Mains Session 2 are available on the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in