JEE Advanced 2022 Exam tomorrow: Check how to download previous years’ papers

The Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay is set to conduct the JEE Advanced 2022 exam on August 28. Candidates who will appear for Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced are in the final phase of their revision. To help with their preparation, candidates can download the previous years’ question papers on JEE’s official website jeeadv.ac.in

Here is how to download JEE Advanced previous years’ question papers

Step 1: Go to Go to jeeadv.ac.in . the official website of IIT JEE.

Step 2: Find and click on the link that reads JEE Advanced 2022 Archive, displayed on the top of the homepage.

Step 3: A drop box menu will open. Click on the question paper link from the menu.

Step 4: Select the year and the question paper PDF will open on your screen.

Step 5: Check the question paper and download it for your preparation.

This year around 2.62 lakh candidates from JEE-(Main) have qualified for the JEE-(Advanced), as per a LiveMint report.

Paper I of the exam will be conducted from 9 am to 12 noon and Paper II will be conducted from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm on August 28.

The admit card download link for the JEE Advanced 2022 exam will be available on the official website till 28 August, 2.30 pm. All candidates must carry their admit card to the exam centre or they shall not be allowed to appear for the exam tomorrow.

The online release of the provisional answer keys for JEE Advanced 2022 exam will be on September 3 at 10:00 am. The declaration of final answer keys will be on September 11, at 10:00 am. The result of JEE (Advanced) 2022 will be declared on Sunday, September 11.