By CNBCTV18.com

Mini The JEE Advanced 2022 exam will be conducted in two shifts tomorrow. The total duration of the exam including Paper 1 and Paper 2 will be 6 hours.

IIT Bombay is set to conduct the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Advanced 2022 on August 28 in two shifts. Registered candidates are advised to download their JEE Advanced admit card and carry a printed copy of the same to their exam centres. The direct link to download the admit card has been available at jeeadv.ac.in from August 23. The admit card contains details of the exam centre, timing, shift and other important instructions.

Exam Timings

The first shift for Paper 1 will be conducted from 9 am to 12 pm and the next shift for Paper 2 will be from 2 pm to 5 pm.

The exam will be a Computer Based Test (CBT) in English and Hindi.

Important Exam Day Guidelines

Candidates must carry a printed copy of the admit card along with a valid photo ID proof.

The candidates must reach the exam centre before the gates closing time as mentioned on the admit card.

Candidates are not allowed to carry any electronic or metal items such as digital watches, jewellery, pen, notepads, calculators, and phones.

Candidates must arrive at the exam centre 90 minutes prior to the reporting time to avoid any delay.

No candidate will be allowed to leave the exam centre before the end of the examination.

Exam authorities will not be responsible for the candidate’s bags, mobile phones, and other items. Candidates must make their own arrangements.

Dos

All candidates must wear their masks and maintain social distancing.

Only transparent water bottles will be allowed inside the exam centre.

Hand sanitisers will be provided at the exam centre, candidates are not required to carry their own sanitisers.

Don’ts

No handbags or backpacks will be allowed inside the exam centre.

Candidates must not carry printed, blank, handwritten, or white paper or piece of paper or writing pad to the exam centre.

Candidates must wait for instructions from the invigilator before leaving their seats upon completion of the exam.