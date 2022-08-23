JEE Advanced 2022 admit cards to be released today; check details

By CNBCTV18.com

As per the official schedule, the JEE Advanced 2022 admit cards will be released at 10 am. Once the admit card is released, candidates who have applied for the JEE Advanced 2022, can download it from the official website – https://jeeadv.ac.in/ - using the candidate login.

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Bombay, will release the admit card for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2022 today. As per the official schedule, the JEE Advanced 2022 admit cards will be released at 10 am.

Once the admit card is released, candidates can download it from the official website – https://jeeadv.ac.in/

The link for the admit card will remain active from 10 am today till August 28, 2.30 pm. The JEE Advanced 2022 will be conducted on August 28 for two compulsory papers. The exam for paper 1 will be conducted from 9 am to 12 noon, while the exam for paper 2 will be held from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm.

As per the JEE Advanced pattern, the examination will be conducted in computer-based mode at designated JEE Advanced exam centres. The students will have to answer questions of multichoice type with either a single correct answer or multi-correct answers. Only those candidates who have secured a rank under 2,50,000 in JEE Main were allowed to register for JEE Advanced. IIT Bombay will conduct the examination this year.

How to download

To download the JEE Advanced 2022 admit cards, candidates will have to visit the official website https://jeeadv.ac.in/ and follow the simple steps mentioned below.

On the homepage, candidates will have to click on the link to download the ‘JEE Advanced 2022 Admit Card’.

They will then have to key in their login details such as the application number and password.

On submitting the login credentials, the admit card for JEE Advanced 2022 will appear on the screen.

Candidates will have to check their name, roll number, exam date, time, shifts, and other details mentioned on the admit card.

They can download the admit card and keep a printout.

Students will have to show their admit cards at the exam centre. Around 2.62 lakh candidates have qualified in the JEE-Main for JEE-Advanced. The maximum number of students who qualified in JEE-Main are from Uttar Pradesh, followed by Maharashtra and Telangana.