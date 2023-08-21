CNBC TV18
Jadavpur University student death: UGC says report by varsity unsatisfactory, 13 held so far

Jadavpur University student death: UGC says report by varsity unsatisfactory, 13 held so far

So far thirteen people have been arrested in connection with the death of a first-year undergraduate student of Jadavpur University.

By CNBCTV18.com Aug 21, 2023 12:55:01 PM IST (Published)

Jadavpur University student death: UGC says report by varsity unsatisfactory, 13 held so far
Union Education Minister, Dharmendra Pradhan, has said that the report submitted by Jadavpur University to the University Grants Commission (UGC) is 'not satisfactory.' The report pertains to the death of a first-year undergraduate student  allegedly due to ragging and sexual harassment.

The UGC had specifically requested the university's response regarding the implementation of their recently issued guidelines aimed at curbing ragging. These guidelines encompass measures such as the installation of CCTV cameras, the establishment of a dedicated cell to address ragging cases, and the provision of effective communication channels.
"UGC (University Grants Commission) has found that the second reply sent by Jadavpur University is unsatisfactory. UGC will soon be writing again to the university for a detailed explanation and action. Ragging is a serious issue, and Jadavpur University must follow UGC regulations in letter and spirit to provide a safe environment for our students," said, M Jagadesh Kumar, Chairman, UGC as reported by ANI.
So far thirteen people have been arrested in connection with the death of a first-year undergraduate student of Jadavpur University.
On Sunday, a city court remanded a former student of varsity, the 13th arrest in the case, to police custody till August 24.
Meanwhile, the newly appointed interim vice-chancellor said the death of the student allegedly following ragging and sexual harassment is the responsibility of the varsity “as a whole” and a proper security arrangement is needed at the campus to maintain a healthy atmosphere.
Pradhan emphasized that educational institutions must not tolerate ragging and underlined that the West Bengal government bears a certain level of responsibility for the incident.
A representative from Jadavpur University mentioned that the university's authorities have duly addressed inquiries within the regulatory framework. They have outlined the actions taken as well as the constraints that prevented certain actions from being executed.
In compliance with the directives from the statutory body, the 67-year-old university also submitted an extensive report to the University Grants Commission. This report addressed various inquiries related to the alleged incidents of ragging and sexual harassment involving the undergraduate student, which tragically resulted in the student's demise.
