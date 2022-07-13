There are early signals in IT hiring slowdown amid recession concerns, warns TeamLease

Recruitment in the IT sector is starting to show early signals of slowing following indications of an early recession in the United States, TeamLease Services said on Wednesday. This, despite high attrition being reported by tech majors like Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and HCL Tech.

“There are early signals of a slowing hiring trend but for this quarter, we are not seeing any impact in terms of the number of open positions in the IT industry,” TeamLease Services’ Chief Financial Officer Ramani Dathi told CNBC-TV18.

Dathi called the current hiring intent “decent enough” on the back of continuing high attrition level. "If not new positions, even the replacement of the attrition is being done and that is leading to a higher percentage of hiring on a quarter-on-quarter basis," he said.

Dathi’s remarks come a day after HCL Tech reported an attrition rate of 23.8 percent for the April to June 2022 period against 11.8 percent in the corresponding quarter last year. In the March quarter, HCL had said the rate of attrition was at 21.9 percent. Brokerages are of the view that attrition is likely to remain in the next quarter as well.

Meanwhile, HCL Tech is more optimistic about demand than it was in April and aims to hire 30,000 to 35,000 freshers in the current fiscal year, which is 50 percent higher than the last year.

TCS’ attrition , on the other hand, jumped to 19.7 percent in the quarter under review, up from 17.4 percent in the previous quarter. TCS kicked off the earnings season for IT majors on July 8.

Among other sectors, TeamLease is seeing a strong recovery in hospitality, healthcare and tourism post-COVID and also other industries that have taken a much longer timeframe to recover. “The intent to hire is now picking up for this quarter,” TeamLease CFO said.

He also added that maximum openings are for entry-level jobs across all industries and sales, marketing, IT, and engineering roles are in top demand.

However, there seems to be a slowdown in intent to hire in the manufacturing and infra industry when compared to the last 18 months, he said, adding that it is still higher than what it used to be pre-COVID-19.

Moreover, while companies are looking to decentralise jobs by opening up smaller offices in smaller towns, they are yet to make a significant move as maximum hiring is taking place in metro cities.

“That's also because of poor infrastructure facilities for companies to operate from those smaller places. So, rural is still the lowest among the new jobs or hiring trends,” Dathi said.