The candidates preparing for government jobs in different state and Central government departments should plan according to the dates of upcoming exams in September. From bank jobs to the UPSC Civil Service Mains exam, there are many important exams coming up in the month of September.

To help the candidates in preparation and planning for the upcoming tests here is a list of several government exams in September.

ISRO Assistant Recruitment 2023

Indian Space Research Organisation’s (ISRO) assistant recruitment exam has been postponed and will now be held on September 24, 2023. The exam will be held to select candidates for a total of 342 vacancies. Reportedly, the vacancies are advertised in different zones like Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Hassan, Thiruvananthapuram and Ahmedabad, among others.

UPSC CSE Mains Exam 2023

The UPSC Civil Services Mains Exam 2023 dates have now been announced by the commission. It will be held on September 15 to 17, and September 23 to 24. As per the commission’s official notification, a total of 1105 vacancies for different posts will be filled through the UPSC CSE examination.

IBPS RRB PO Mains Exam

The Institute of Banking and Personnel Selection (IBPS) has now released the dates of the IBPS RRB PO Mains exams for the Officer Scale I that has to be conducted on September 10 and September 16. Candidates will be selected for a total of 337 vacancies across all three levels of officer posts in Regional Rural Banks through this exam.

State-wise government exams

The Delhi Development Authority Junior Secretariat Assistant (DDA JSA) exam dates have been released. The exams will now be conducted on September 20-22 and September 24. The number of vacancies that have been released in the official notification is 194.

Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) TGT Mains exams will be conducted on September 15, 21, 22 and 25, as per the official notification. A total of 6,699 vacancies will be filled in the Trained Graduate Teachers category.

The Assam Power Distribution Company Limited has released the dates for the written exams of Assistant Manager, which will be conducted on September 10. A total of 84 posts in the Civil and Electrical sections will be filled through the exam process, according to a notification,

Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission has announced the vacancy of 17 Civil Judge posts in the state. The HPPSC Civil Judge Mains exam will be held from September 18 to 22.

The prelims exam for the post of Data Entry Operator in Bihar Vidhan Parishad has been announced. A total of 40 vacancies will be filled through this exam. The Bihar Vidhan Parishad DEO Recruitment exam will be conducted on September 24.