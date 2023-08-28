3 Min Read
The candidates preparing for government jobs in different state and Central government departments should plan according to the dates of upcoming exams in September. From bank jobs to the UPSC Civil Service Mains exam, there are many important exams coming up in the month of September.
To help the candidates in preparation and planning for the upcoming tests here is a list of several government exams in September.
ISRO Assistant Recruitment 2023
Indian Space Research Organisation’s (ISRO) assistant recruitment exam has been postponed and will now be held on September 24, 2023. The exam will be held to select candidates for a total of 342 vacancies. Reportedly, the vacancies are advertised in different zones like Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Hassan, Thiruvananthapuram and Ahmedabad, among others.
UPSC CSE Mains Exam 2023
The UPSC Civil Services Mains Exam 2023 dates have now been announced by the commission. It will be held on September 15 to 17, and September 23 to 24. As per the commission’s official notification, a total of 1105 vacancies for different posts will be filled through the UPSC CSE examination.
IBPS RRB PO Mains Exam
The Institute of Banking and Personnel Selection (IBPS) has now released the dates of the IBPS RRB PO Mains exams for the Officer Scale I that has to be conducted on September 10 and September 16. Candidates will be selected for a total of 337 vacancies across all three levels of officer posts in Regional Rural Banks through this exam.
ALSO READ | Rozgar Mela: PM Modi distributes over 51,000 appointment letters to newly inducted recruits
State-wise government exams
(Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Recommended ArticlesView All
Kota suicide count rises to 22, coaching institutes banned from conducting exams for two months
Aug 28, 2023 IST2 Min Read
Rozgar Mela: PM Modi distributes over 51,000 appointment letters to newly inducted recruits
Aug 28, 2023 IST2 Min Read
Leaders Speak | Know this HR trend that redefines recruitment process
Aug 28, 2023 IST3 Min Read