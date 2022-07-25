Homeeducation news

ISC Class 12 Result 2022 declared: Check toppers’ list and other details

By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)
The overall pass percentage of the exam was 99.38 percent and this year 18 students secured the first rank. The South region has emerged as the top performing region in the ISC exams with a pass percentage of 99.81 percent.

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) on Sunday declared this year’s Class 12 results along with the pass percentage and topper’s list. The students who appeared for the Indian School Certificate (ISC) exam can check their result at official the website, cisce.org.
This year, 18 students secured the first rank in ISC Class 12 by securing 399/400 marks (99.75 per cent). About 58 students secured the second position with 398 marks (99.50 per cent) and 78 students occupied the third rank with 397 marks (99.25 per cent).
Here's the list of toppers of the ISC Class 12th of this year.
Rank           Name                                                   Marks
1             ANANDITA MISRA                                   99.75
2             UPASANA NANDI                                    99.75
3             HARINI RAMMOHAN                              99.75
4             NAMYA ASHOK NICHANI                      99.75
5             KARTHIK PRAKASH                                 99.75
6             ANANYA AGARWAL                               99.75
7             AAKASH SRIVASTAVA                            99.75
8             ADITYA VISHNU JHIWANIA                  99.75
9             FAHEEM AHMED                                   99.75
10             SIMRAN SINGH                                     99.75
11             AKSHAT AGARWAL                              99.75
12             PRABKIRAT SINGH                               99.75
13             MD ARSH MUSTAFA                            99.75
14             PRATITI MAJUMDER                            99.75
15             APURVA KASHISH                                 99.75
16             PRITHWIJA MANDAL                           99.75
17             NIKHIL KUMAR PRASAD                      99.75
18             ABHISEK BISWAS                                  99.75
This year a total of 96,940 students appeared for the ISC Class 12 exam, out of which 51,142 were boys and 45,798 were girls. The girls outperformed the boys with pass percentage of 99.52 percent, while boys secured a pass percentage of 99.26 percent.
The South region has emerged as the top performing region in the ISC exams with a pass percentage of 99.81 percent. Kerala recorded the highest pass percentage of 99.96 percent.  The South region is followed by the Foreign region with a pass percentage of 99.64 percent. The Western region emerged as the third best with a pass percentage of 99.58 percent, while the pass percentage for the North region stood at 99.43 percent and 99.18 percent for the East region, as per a Times Now report.
The ISC Class 12 result was formulated on the basis of the marks scored by students in the Semester 1 and Semester 2 exams. Students who are unhappy with their marks can apply for rechecking which will be available till July 30, 2022. However, students will not be able to apply for rechecking of semester 1 results as the scores have been finalised. The rechecking provision is available only for the semester 2 results and the rechecking fee will be Rs 1000 per subject.
 
(Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)
