IOCL Recruitment 2022 | Monthly salary up to Rs 3,40,000: Check post, qualification and how to apply

The Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has invited applications for the post of director (pipelines) for a monthly remuneration of Rs 1,80,000 to Rs 3,40,000. The minimum age of the applicant should be 45 years and should be employed in a regular capacity in a public sector unit, central government including the armed forces or in a private company with an annual turnover is Rs 10,000 crore or more.

Responsibilities

The director (pipelines) will be a member of the board of directors and will report to the chairman. The director will be responsible for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in line with the corporation’s plans and objectives. He or she will also look into revamping the existing pipelines and taking up new projects, the notification on the Public Enterprises Selection Board said. The director will also have to ensure development of ecosystem for gas transportation and distribution.

Eligibility

Those interested in applying for the post must have an Engineering degree with a good academic record from a recognised university or institution. Applicants having an MBA or Post Graduate Diploma in Management will have added advantage. Those applying for the post of director pipeline should also have at least five years’ experience at a senior level of management and should have spent the last 10 years in the petroleum or petrochemical sector.

Those with experience in management and familiarity with project execution and pipeline operations will be preferred.

The director will be appointed for a period of five years from the date of joining or up to the date of superannuation.

How to apply

Those interested will have to check the eligibility criteria and apply for the post online and offline. Candidates applying online will have to visit the website of PESB at https://pesb.gov.in/ and fill up the application form and forward it online. Candidates can also fill the form online, take a printout and send it offline to Smt Kimbuong Kipgen Secretary, Public Enterprises Selection Board, Public Enterprises Bhawan, BlockNo. 14, CGO Complex, Lodhi Road, New Delhi-110003.

The last date of receiving the application is 3 pm on January 25, 2023.

