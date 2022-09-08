International Literacy Day: Significance and history

By CNBCTV18.com

International Literacy Day is a day of international observance that is marked every year on September 8. The day is observed in order to raise awareness about the problem of illiteracy, the importance of achieving minimum literacy, and more within communities, governments and individuals.

History

International Literacy Day was first thought of in Tehran, Iran in 1965 during the World Conference of Ministers of Education on the Eradication of Illiteracy.

With hundreds of millions still not being literate across the world, the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) declared September 8 as International Literacy Day in 1966 during the 14th session of UNESCO's General Conference.

On September 8, 1967, International Literacy Day was celebrated for the first time.

Significance

UNESCO estimates that there are more than 770 million people who are considered illiterate across the world. The definition means that these individuals cannot read or write in at least one language.

A vast majority of this figure is made up of women and nearly half of them are adults. Several low-income countries across Africa have literacy rates of less than 45 percent, as poverty and illiteracy often are correlated issues with the public education system in these areas also not being funded enough to support the national education burden.

UNESCO has stated in its Global Education Monitoring report that governments need to take a greater burden for providing education to children and to treat the education pipeline as one system to eradicate illiteracy.

Activities and theme

The theme for International Literacy Day 2022 is ‘Transforming Literacy Learning Spaces’ which will aim to focus discussions and events around the importance of creating basic learning spaces that are safe, accessible, inclusive and equitable to all students while still imparting high-quality education.

