    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homeeducation News

    International Literacy Day: Significance and history

    International Literacy Day: Significance and history

    International Literacy Day: Significance and history
    Read Time
    2 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)

    Mini

    International Literacy Day was first thought of in Tehran, Iran in 1965 during the World Conference of Ministers of Education on the Eradication of Illiteracy.

    International Literacy Day is a day of international observance that is marked every year on September 8. The day is observed in order to raise awareness about the problem of illiteracy, the importance of achieving minimum literacy, and more within communities, governments and individuals. 
    History
    International Literacy Day was first thought of in Tehran, Iran in 1965 during the World Conference of Ministers of Education on the Eradication of Illiteracy.
    With hundreds of millions still not being literate across the world, the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) declared September 8 as International Literacy Day in 1966 during the 14th session of UNESCO's General Conference.
    Also read: Rural Indians rush to study abroad as prospects dim at home
    On September 8, 1967, International Literacy Day was celebrated for the first time. 
    Significance 
    UNESCO estimates that there are more than 770 million people who are considered illiterate across the world. The definition means that these individuals cannot read or write in at least one language.
    A vast majority of this figure is made up of women and nearly half of them are adults. Several low-income countries across Africa have literacy rates of less than 45 percent, as poverty and illiteracy often are correlated issues with the public education system in these areas also not being funded enough to support the national education burden.
    UNESCO has stated in its Global Education Monitoring report that governments need to take a greater burden for providing education to children and to treat the education pipeline as one system to eradicate illiteracy. 
    Activities and theme 
    The theme for International Literacy Day 2022 is ‘Transforming Literacy Learning Spaces’ which will aim to focus discussions and events around the importance of creating basic learning spaces that are safe, accessible, inclusive and equitable to all students while still imparting high-quality education. 
    Also read: NMC allows Ukraine returned students to continue in other countries

    Tags

    literacyUNESCO

    Previous Article

    NTA NEET UG result 2022 declared: Rajasthan’s Tanishka tops the exam

    Next Article

    DRDO-CEPTAM Recruitment 2022: Check last date and how to apply for 1,901 positions

    arrow down

      Shows

      View All

      Most Read

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng