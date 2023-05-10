Intel planning more layoffs to reduce costs: Report

A slump in personal computer sales also led to Intel's largest quarterly loss in company history last month. During the first quarter, revenue was down 36 percent and net loss was $2.8 billion.

Intel has become the latest company to join the wave of tech layoff. The semiconductor chip manufacturer on Monday confirmed that it plans to cut its workforce to reduce costs.

According to a news report by USA Today, the company confirmed that it plans to cut its workforce to reduce costs. It has not yet been disclosed how many employees will be laid off. The job cuts, however, will affect employees across the company and across all divisions.

“Intel is working to accelerate its strategy while navigating a challenging macro-economic environment,” the company said in an emailed statement.

“We continue to invest in areas core to our business, including our U.S.-based manufacturing operations, to ensure we are well-positioned for long-term growth.”

A slump in personal computer sales also led to Intel's largest quarterly loss in company history last month. During the first quarter, revenue was down 36 percent and net loss was $2.8 billion.

Dividends of $1.5 billion were paid out despite the loss.

Meanwhile the Chip maker last yeat confirmed it will lay off workers to reduce spending by billions of dollars.

As part of its third-quarter earnings, the company announced plans to cut around $3 billion in costs over the next year. Intel’s CEO Pat Gelsinger told Reuters that "people costs" will contribute to that reduction.

“We are planning for the economic uncertainty to persist into 2023,” CEO Pat Gelsinger said on a conference call with analysts. A global recession is possible, said Intel’s finance chief David Zinsner.