Intel planning more layoffs to reduce costs: Report

A slump in personal computer sales also led to Intel's largest quarterly loss in company history last month. During the first quarter, revenue was down 36 percent and net loss was $2.8 billion.

Intel has become the latest company to join the wave of tech layoff. The semiconductor chip manufacturer on Monday confirmed that it plans to cut its workforce to reduce costs.

According to a news report by USA Today, the company confirmed that it plans to cut its workforce to reduce costs. It has not yet been disclosed how many employees will be laid off. The job cuts, however, will affect employees across the company and across all divisions.

“Intel is working to accelerate its strategy while navigating a challenging macro-economic environment,” the company said in an emailed statement.