Breaking News
Go First goes into bankruptcy protection
English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV
BannerBanner

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeeducation NewsIntel planning more layoffs to reduce costs: Report

Intel planning more layoffs to reduce costs: Report

Intel planning more layoffs to reduce costs: Report
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Nishtha Pandey  May 10, 2023 11:22:36 AM IST (Published)

A slump in personal computer sales also led to Intel's largest quarterly loss in company history last month. During the first quarter, revenue was down 36 percent and net loss was $2.8 billion.

Intel has become the latest company to join the wave of tech layoff. The semiconductor chip manufacturer on Monday confirmed that it plans to cut its workforce to reduce costs.

According to a news report by USA Today, the company confirmed that it plans to cut its workforce to reduce costs. It has not yet been disclosed how many employees will be laid off. The job cuts, however, will affect employees across the company and across all divisions.
“Intel is working to accelerate its strategy while navigating a challenging macro-economic environment,” the company said in an emailed statement.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X