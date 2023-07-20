Infosys sees net reduction of 6,940 employees in June quarter, attrition eases below 20%

1 Min Read
Infosys Q1 Results: The tech giant saw its headcount drop for the second quarter in a row by 6,940 employees while attrition rate slipped to 17.3 percent in the April to June 2023 quarter.
Tech giant Infosys on July 20 posted its results for the April to June 2023 quarter, in which its headcount dropped for the second quarter in a row.
In the first quarter of the fiscal, Infosys employee count slipped by 6,940 as against the reduction of 3,611 employees in the previous quarter.
The attrition rate at the tech behemoth continued to ease for the fourth quarter this time and fell below 20 percent to 17.3 percent.
More details to follow
Also Read | Infosys Q1 Earnings: FY24 revenue growth guidance cut to 1-3.5%, margin projections retained
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Recommended ArticlesView All
Tax Talks | How to save tax on 'long term capital gains' on sale of property and shares — explained
Jul 20, 2023 IST5 Min Read
54th Year of Moon Landing | Lunar race is buoyant again after more than half a century
Jul 20, 2023 IST7 Min Read
Zoomed Out | Amendments in MOOWR Scheme — here's a viability assessment of the changes by Deloitte experts
Jul 19, 2023 IST5 Min Read
Titan MD’s pay has jumped 230% since 2019. Here’s how much CK Venkataraman took home in 2022-23
Jul 18, 2023 IST2 Min Read