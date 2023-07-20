Infosys sees net reduction of 6,940 employees in June quarter, attrition eases below 20%

Infosys Q1 Results: The tech giant saw its headcount drop for the second quarter in a row by 6,940 employees while attrition rate slipped to 17.3 percent in the April to June 2023 quarter.

Tech giant Infosys on July 20 posted its results for the April to June 2023 quarter, in which its headcount dropped for the second quarter in a row.

In the first quarter of the fiscal, Infosys employee count slipped by 6,940 as against the reduction of 3,611 employees in the previous quarter.

The attrition rate at the tech behemoth continued to ease for the fourth quarter this time and fell below 20 percent to 17.3 percent.

