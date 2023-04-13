English
Infosys employee headcount drops by 3,611 in Q4, attrition moderates for third consecutive quarter

By Kanishka Sarkar  Apr 13, 2023 4:34:21 PM IST (Published)

Infosys Q4 results: The tech giant's workforce saw a net reduction of 3,611 employees in January to March 2023 period from the previous quarter, with its total strength declining to 343,234 by the end of the fiscal. Attrition at the firm slipped to 20.9 percent.

Infosys’ workforce saw a net reduction of 3,611 employees in the January to March 2023 period from the previous quarter, with its total strength declining to 343,234 by the end of the fiscal, the tech giant’s quarterly financial results showed on April 13.

Attrition at Infosys continued to slip for the third straight quarter and came in at 20.9 percent at the end of March 31, 2023 ended quarter.
Also Read | Infosys Q4 Results: FY24 revenue growth guidance below street expectations
Track Infosys Q4 results LIVE here 
