Infosys defers pay hikes for employees

In the fourth quarter of FY23, the company reduced its variable payout on average to 60 percent across the organisation. While the average payout was 60 percent, an employee’s final variable payout will depend on their unit or department’s guidelines, and varies for different pay grades and departments.

India’s second-largest IT services company Infosys has deferred the salary hikes that it typically rolls out from April for its employees below the senior management level, Moneycontrol has learnt. This comes as another indicator of the stress companies are under in the current macroeconomic climate as they see projects that are ramped down or cancelled

Multiple employees in the know have confirmed that they have not received their pay raises that used to come in the June quarter (Q1). They have also received no intimation on the delay or when they are likely to receive their pay increases.

The company also rolls out hikes for its senior management in July, but so far they too haven’t received any communication on the same. It could not be ascertained at the time of publishing if their hikes too have been deferred.