Infosys cofounder Nandan Nilekani donates Rs 315 crore to alma mater IIT Bombay

Nandan Nilekani, co-founder and chairman of IT giant Infosys, has made a donation of Rs 315 crore ($38.5 million) to his alma mater, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay.

This contribution adds to his previous donation of Rs 85 crore, making the total value of his support to the institute Rs 400 crore. The donation was formalized through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed by Nilekani and Prof. Subhasis Chaudhuri, the Director of IIT Bombay.

According to the official statement by IIT which Nilekani posted on his twitter account, this substantial contribution will play a crucial role in enhancing the institute's infrastructure to meet global standards, promoting research in emerging areas of engineering and technology, and nurturing a thriving ecosystem for deep tech startups at IIT Bombay.

"“IIT-Bombay has been a cornerstone in my life, shaping my formative years and laying the foundation for my journey. As I celebrate 50 years

of my association with this esteemed Institution, I am grateful to give forward and contribute to its future. This donation is more than just a financial contribution; it is a tribute to the place that has given me so much and a commitment to the students who will shape our world tomorrow.” said Nilekani.

Director Subhasis Chaudhuri expressed said that this donation will greatly accelerate the growth of IIT Bombay and position it as a global leader. He emphasized the institute's commitment to fostering research and academic excellence, with the goal of making India a leader in scientific discovery and its practical applications to address humanity's pressing challenges. Chaudhuri further stated that Nilekani's contribution will inspire further philanthropic contributions towards advancing research and development at Indian universities.

Who is Nandan Nielkani?

Nandan Nilekani, known for his role as the Founding Chairman of the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) from 2009 to 2014, holds the distinction of co-founding and chairing the EkStep Foundation. This not-for-profit organization aims to improve basic literacy and numeracy for millions of children by creating a learner-centric, technology-based platform.

In January 2023, Nilekani was appointed as the co-chair of the "G20 Task Force on Digital Public Infrastructure for Economic Transformation, Financial Inclusion, and Development."