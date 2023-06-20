Infosys cofounder Nandan Nilekani donates Rs 315 crore to alma mater IIT Bombay

According to the official statement by IIT Bombay, this substantial contribution will play a crucial role in enhancing the institute's infrastructure to meet global standards, promoting research in emerging areas of engineering and technology, and nurturing a thriving ecosystem for deep tech startups at IIT Bombay.

Nandan Nilekani, co-founder and chairman of IT giant Infosys, has made a donation of Rs 315 crore ($38.5 million) to his alma mater, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay.

This contribution adds to his previous donation of Rs 85 crore, making the total value of his support to the institute Rs 400 crore. The donation was formalized through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed by Nilekani and Prof. Subhasis Chaudhuri, the Director of IIT Bombay.

According to the official statement by IIT which Nilekani posted on his twitter account, this substantial contribution will play a crucial role in enhancing the institute's infrastructure to meet global standards, promoting research in emerging areas of engineering and technology, and nurturing a thriving ecosystem for deep tech startups at IIT Bombay.