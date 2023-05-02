homeeducation NewsIndia's unemployment rate at four month high, rural job growth outpaces urban

India's unemployment rate at four month high, rural job growth outpaces urban

By Latha Venkatesh  May 2, 2023 6:09 PM IST (Updated)
A closer look at the data shows that the jobs situation is improving. The rise is in unemployment rate came on the back of higher labour participation, which has risen to 41.9 percent from 39.7 percent in March.

education | May 2, 2023 5:35 PM IST
India's unemployment rate surged to a four-month high in April at 8.11 percent, compared to 7.14 percent in March according to the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE).

CMIE's Mahesh Vyas highlights that more people asking for jobs could indicate optimism about getting a job. Vyas adds that the labour force rose by 25.5 million in April and 87 percent of them got jobs and the balance went to the unemployment section.
He also highlights that rural jobs are growing faster than urban. In rural India, 20.3 million people entered the workforce and 95 percent of them got jobs. However, in urban India, 5.2 million people entered the workforce, but only half of them got jobs.
Also Read: 14 million jobs worldwide will vanish in the next 5 years says WEF, here are the roles in focus
First Published: May 2, 2023 5:35 PM IST
