India's unemployment rate surged to a four-month high in April at 8.11 percent, compared to 7.14 percent in March according to the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE).

However a closer look at the data shows that the jobs situation is improving. The rise is in unemployment rate came on the back of higher labour participation, which has risen to 41.9 percent from 39.7 percent in March.

CMIE's Mahesh Vyas highlights that more people asking for jobs could indicate optimism about getting a job. Vyas adds that the labour force rose by 25.5 million in April and 87 percent of them got jobs and the balance went to the unemployment section.

He also highlights that rural jobs are growing faster than urban. In rural India, 20.3 million people entered the workforce and 95 percent of them got jobs. However, in urban India, 5.2 million people entered the workforce, but only half of them got jobs.