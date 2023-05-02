India's unemployment rate surged to a four-month high in April at 8.11 percent, compared to 7.14 percent in March according to the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE).
Recommended ArticlesView All
What does Sharad Pawar's resignation mean for NCP and Maharashtra
May 2, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
Unethical loan recovery practices in India: Status, rights of borrowers and other questions answered
May 2, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
Coach Such: Report suggests cryptocurrency to peak in 2024, but here's whether its winter over or not
May 2, 2023 IST7 Min(s) Read
Legal Digest: Know what is advance ruling in tax matters and why is it the most conciliatory approach
May 1, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
However a closer look at the data shows that the jobs situation is improving. The rise is in unemployment rate came on the back of higher labour participation, which has risen to 41.9 percent from 39.7 percent in March.
CMIE's Mahesh Vyas highlights that more people asking for jobs could indicate optimism about getting a job. Vyas adds that the labour force rose by 25.5 million in April and 87 percent of them got jobs and the balance went to the unemployment section.
He also highlights that rural jobs are growing faster than urban. In rural India, 20.3 million people entered the workforce and 95 percent of them got jobs. However, in urban India, 5.2 million people entered the workforce, but only half of them got jobs.