India's IT sector resumes hiring after months-long slowdown amid layoffs

Indian job market bounces back as IT sector sees 10 percent growth in new jobs, according to Naukri JobSpeak data. Real estate, hospitality, and healthcare sectors also experience double-digit sequential growth.

India's job market is showing signs of a positive comeback, with the IT sector leading the way. According to data from Naukri JobSpeak, there was a 9 percent sequential growth in hiring across India in February, with the IT sector seeing a 10 percent increase in new jobs compared to the previous month. This growth is a welcome sign for the industry, which had experienced negative trends in the past few months due to the global meltdown and layoffs.

The demand for specialist roles in the IT sector such as analytics managers, big data engineers, Cloud system administrators, and augmented reality QA testers saw a significant increase of 29 percent, 25 percent, 21 percent, and 20 percent respectively.

Also read | Enabling Education-2: Here is why lifelong learning becomes imperative in a changing world

The demand for DevOps and DevSec engineers also increased by 19 percent and 18 percent respectively. In comparison, the demand for data scientists and software developers increased by 17 percent and 11 percent respectively.

The growth in the IT sector is not the only good news for the Indian job market, with the real estate, hospitality, and healthcare sectors seeing a double-digit sequential growth of 13 percent, 10 percent, and 10 percent respectively. Sectors such as banking, BPO, and retail also saw an increase in new jobs by 9 percent, 7 percent, and 7 percent respectively.

Among the top metros, Chennai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Pune witnessed double-digit growth in hiring activity, while emerging cities like Coimbatore and Chandigarh also saw a significant increase in new jobs.

Pawan Goyal, Chief Business Officer of Naukri.com, said, "The IT sector, which had been experiencing negative trends in the past three months, showed a sequential growth of 10 percent. This growth is an indicator of changing hiring sentiments within the IT space."

The growth in the Indian job market comes as a relief, especially with the ongoing global layoffs, particularly in the tech sector. The positive trend is expected to continue, with industries across the board expected to see an increase in hiring in the coming months.