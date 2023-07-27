India's central higher education institutions saw 77 students suicides and over 33K dropouts since 2019

The student suicide data shows that 31 students are from IITs, 22 from NITs, and 2 from IIITs. This forms a total of 55 student suicides from 2019-2023 in top centre-run engineering institutes.

Seventy-seven students died by suicide in higher education institutions (HEIs) between 2019 and 2023 and the largest chunk of deaths came from IITs, India's education ministry told Rajya Sabha on Wednesday. The minister also said 33,979 students dropped out of these institutes in the same period.

The data presented were from higher education institutes including the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Indian Institute of Management (IIM), All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), National Institue of Technology, Schools of Planning and Architecture, Central Universities, Indian Institute of Information and Technology, Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research and Central Universities.

Minister of State for Education Subhas Sarkar presented this data in the Rajya Sabha on separate questions asked.

To address mental health and well-being, Sarkar said the University Grants Commission (UGC) took various steps and has issued advisories. “The UGC has also issued guidelines for the promotion of physical fitness, sports, student’s health, welfare, psychological and emotional well-being at HEIs (higher educational institutes),” he said.

There are 23 IITs campuses in India, 31 NITs, 56 central universities, 20 IIMs, 25 IIITs and seven IISERs in India.

Engineering colleges top suicide rate

"It's almost normal to see one student commit suicide in one semester," said an alumnus from IIT Kanpur.

The student suicide data shows that 31 students are from IITs , 22 from NITs, and two from IIITs. This forms a total of 55 student suicides from 2019-2023 in top centre-run engineering institutes.

"Before coming into an IIT, students go through a lot of pressure and are told that clearing the JEE exam and getting into an IIT is the only thing that makes their life worthy. When they reach an IIT the pressure doubles with back-to-back assignments and exams. Someone will be at the bottom and that person has no resources to make himself/herself feel worthy. That's why many student suicide letters start with 'sorry I couldn't fulfil your expectations, sorry I am a waste'," said a second-year IIT Madras student.

Of these 31 students in IIT, four belonged to the Scheduled Caste community, one from the Scheduled Tribe Community, nine from the Other Backward Caste community and two from the Minority community. For NIT, four belonged to the SC community, eight from the OBC community, and one from the Minority community. In IIITs, two students were from the OBC community.

"Apart from the academic pressure, there are also deeply rooted social issues which no one cares about. Students from lower economic strata or lower castes are ostracised and alienated. I have faced instances where students have said casually that since you are from the SC community, you got a seat so don't show attitude, and there is so proper mechanism to handle this," said Vinayak Raj who studied at IIT Delhi.

According to a faculty from IIT Hyderabad, the pressure of changing streams after the first year also comes as a factor.

"There is also pressure on changing streams. After 1st-year, students have options through which they can clear some internal assessments to change streams and if they don't qualify that also adds up to the pressure," said a professor at IIT Hyderabad on the condition of anonymity.

Sangeetha Reddy, a career counsellor based out of Hyderabad, said a major issue in IITs apart from academic pressure is there is no outlet to let the pressure out. "There are no proper counselling centres, no time for extracurricular activities and this makes the pressure just boil up to the point where a student feels like giving up," she said.

Notably due to the rising suicide cases in IITs in the past few years, the institutes have come up with mental health well-being initiatives. IIT-Madras, which has already seen four student suicides this year, started a series of wellness sessions for its students recently.

Recently, the mental health of students was discussed at a recent IIT Council meeting in Bhubaneswar. IIT-Hyderabad runs a 'Sunshine Buddy programme' to invite volunteers from the student body to be a buddy to support their peers from their department. IIT-Guwahati provides mandatory counselling to all newly admitted B.Tech students. The college also runs a 'Know Your Neighbours' campaign to provide adequate social support and develop a sense of community among students.

Additionally, 19 of the 23 IITs have dedicated cells for the welfare of historically-marginalised SC-ST students. Of them, 16 are non-functional, according to data obtained by the Ambedkar Periyar Phule Study Circle at IIT Bombay through a Right to Information application in May 2023.

What does the dropout data say?

As per the dropout data presented in the Rajya Sabha, 34,035 students dropped out of various educational institutions. Among these, the highest number of dropouts was reported in central universities with 17,454 students leaving their courses. IITs followed with 8,139 dropouts, NITs with 5,623, Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research (IISERs) with 1,046, IIMs with 858, IIITs with 803, and Schools of Planning and Architecture (SPAs) with 56 dropouts.

It is important to note that while the data for most institutions covers the period of 2019-2023, the figures for central universities and Schools of Planning and Architecture (SPAs) encompass four years, from 2019 to 2022.

This difference in the time frame implies that the actual number of dropouts for central universities and SPAs could be higher than the figures initially provided.

Additionally, out of the 33,979 dropouts, 16,206 were from the SC (4,823), ST (3,777) and OBC communities (7,606).

Offers for placement in public sector enterprises and personal preference for better opportunities elsewhere are the major reasons behind the students dropping out. “The drop out in undergraduate programmes is attributed to withdrawal due to wrong choices filled, poor performance and personal and medical reasons,” he said.