Indian techies should look at Nvidia's forecast for AI

The chipmaker Nvidia significantly surpassed projected results in its quarterly revenue forecast on Wednesday. The surge in demand for its chips, driven by the artificial intelligence (AI) surge, led to this outcome.

Nvidia's revenue projection outperformed forecasts by a substantial margin, highlighting that the robust expansion of generative AI technologies, capable of human-like reading and writing and heavily reliant on Nvidia's chips, continues to thrive unabated.

Analysts have estimated that demand for Nvidia's prized AI chips is exceeding supply by at least 50 percent, adding that the imbalance will stay in place for the next several quarters.

"Companies worldwide are transitioning from general-purpose to accelerated computing and generative AI,” Jensen Huang, Nvidia's chief executive, said in a statement. Additionally, Nividia is not the only company that is thriving the on boast in AI.

Meta's June quarter revenue grew above 10 percent for the first time in five quarters the company benefited from artificial intelligence that helped the social media giant boost engagement and ad sales.

Amidst the boost in AI, the hiring landscape is in the midst of a transformative journey, steering towards a future that heavily relies on AI-related jobs. For instance, since its launch Open AI tool ChatGPT has cleared MBA exams, written product descriptions for marketing professionals, stand-up scripts for comedians, codes for engineers, and even love letters.

So progressing in AI has become an important aspect of the workspace and India is on top of it. As per the first ever global Future of Work: State of Work @ AI report, 7 in 10 Indian Gen-Z believe AI skills will help them progress in their careers.

Additionally, AI-skilled members in India increased by 14 times in June 2023 on the platform as compared to January 2016. This growth puts India in the top 5 countries for AI talent increase, alongside Singapore, Finland, Ireland, and Canada.

Further, as per a recent report released by Spectrum Talent Management, there has been a seismic shift in the recruitment sector. As per the data on its platform, there has been a growth of 12 percent in AI job postings for freshers in the last two quarters. The report was based on an analysis of a substantial sample size of 500,000 candidates.

Similarly, a report compiled by job search portal Indeed revealed that there has been a 150 percent surge in job postings on the platform related to artificial intelligence (AI) in India over the last five years.

What are the jobs in focus?

As per the LinkedIn report, two in every three Indians say they will learn at least one digital skill in 2023, with AI and Machine Learning being among the top skills they want to learn.

The hottest job in the field of AI right now is prompt engineering, which requires people to talk to a program such as Google's Bard or OpenAI's ChatGPT and try to convince it to respond in specific ways. According to a report in Bloomberg San Francisco-based AI startup, Anthropic is hiring a ‘prompt engineer’ with a salary of up to $335,000 per year.

Here are some AI jobs to look out for

According to Manikanth Challa, CEO and founder, Workruit, these are some of the AI jobs in demand:

Prompt Writers - For creating content and questions to train AI models.

Data Scientists – For analysing and interpreting data to improve AI algorithms.

Software Engineers - Developing and optimising AI algorithms and systems.

AI Ethicists - Ensuring responsible and ethical use of AI in various industries.

AI Trainers - Teaching machines to learn and improve their performance.

AI Consultants - Advising businesses on AI adoption strategies and implementation.

Natural Language Processing (NLP) Specialists - Working on the development of NLP models and systems.

Machine Learning Engineers - Designing, building and implementing machine learning models.

AI Product Managers - Overseeing the development and implementation of AI-powered products and services.

The rise of AI jobs: Skilling and upskilling

In order to use generative AI technologies to enhance their marketing, sales, and business processes, organisations are already looking for people with AI skills.

The demand for AI skills like machine learning, deep learning, NLP, robotics, and image recognition has risen dramatically globally, with the US alone anticipated to see a 30 percent increase, according to a status report on AI by the software development company Tenzai.

India is also not untouched by the wave of ChatGPT. Many companies in India have posted job requirements on Linkedin, adding ChatGPT as one of the skills needed to apply for the job.

“While some jobs will be automated, new jobs will also be created that require expertise in AI, data analysis, and machine learning. Jobs that involve creative problem-solving, emotional intelligence, and interpersonal skills will likely remain in high demand. It's also possible that AI tools like ChatGPT will be integrated into various industries, allowing workers to collaborate more efficiently and effectively with machines,” added Challa.

A recent report by TeamLease also pointed out that there were 45,000 AI job openings in India alone as of February 2023, with data scientists and machine learning (ML) engineers among the most sought-after careers.

Accenture Technology Vision 2023, ‘When Atoms Meet Bits: The Foundations of Our New Reality,’ report which was made from a global survey of 4,777 C-level executives and directors across 34 countries and 25 industries also mentioned that 98 percent of respondents agreed that AI foundation models will play an important role in their organisation’s strategies over the next 3-5 years.