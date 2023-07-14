Indian students pursuing Masters in France to get 5-year long term post-study visa: PM Modi

PM Modi has announced that Indian students pursuing Masters in France will now get a five-year long term post-study visa as against two years earlier.

"The last time I came to France, it was decided that Indian students studying in France would be given a two-year post-study work visa. Now, it has been decided that Indian students pursuing Masters in France will be given a long-term post-study visa of five years," PM Modi said in his address to the Indian community at LA Seine Musicale in Paris, where he received a gala welcome.

The Prime Minister also announced that issues regarding Overseas Citizen Of India (OCI) cards in Reunion Island have been resolved and OCI cards are being issued now. "We are also trying to resolve the issue in Martinique and Guadeloupe," he added.

In another announcement, he said, there are many people in France and other nations who are associated with academia and research, such as teachers and professors and now it has been made easier for them to teach in Indian institutions.

PM Modi, who is in France for a two-day official visit , was accorded a red-carpet welcome as he arrived in Paris on Thursday. PM Modi also became the first Indian premier to have been conferred with the Grand Cross of the Legion of Honour, France's highest civilian and military honour, by French President Emmanuel Macron.

While addressing the Indian community, PM said India is working towards becoming a developed country in the next 25 years and international agencies say that the country has a lot of potential for investments.

“The Indian government is committed to providing facilities and safety to all Indians who are settled abroad...whether it's Ukraine or Sudan, Afghanistan, or Iraq, we have always come forward to protect our countrymen. Indians settled abroad are equally important to us like the citizens of India,” he said.

PM Modi will also join President Macron for the French National Day celebrations as the Guest of Honour on July 14.

The French National Day, or Bastille Day, occupies a special place in the French consciousness as it commemorates the storming of the Bastille prison during the French Revolution in 1789. The Bastille Day parade is the highlight of the celebrations.

A 269-member Indian tri-services contingent will participate in the parade. Three Rafale fighter jets of the Indian Air Force (IAF) will also join the flypast on the occasion along with French jets.