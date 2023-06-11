Indian students in Canada face deportation threat: Actual numbers lower than reported

Indian officials advocate for fairness and compassion from Canadian authorities, stressing that the students bear no fault. They underline that deficiencies in the Canadian system and a lack of vigilance enabled these students to secure visas and enter the country.

A number of Indian students studying in Canada have faced the threat of deportation due to alleged fraudulent admission letters. However, according to sources, the actual number of affected students is significantly lower than the reported figure of 700.

The majority of these students had arrived in Canada between 2017 and 2019, with some obtaining work permits upon completion of their studies, while others continued their education.

Concerned about the situation, the Indian government has actively taken up the matter with Canadian authorities both in Canada and New Delhi.

The issue was also raised by the External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar during discussions with his Canadian counterpart. Additionally, the Secretary (East) of the Ministry of External Affairs raised the matter during his visit to Canada in April of this year.

The Indian Consulate in Toronto, where a majority of the affected students are based, has been in contact with many of them to provide support and assistance, sources said.

Indian officials have consistently urged Canadian authorities to approach the matter with fairness and compassion, highlighting the fact that the students themselves were not at fault, they said.

Furthermore, they emphasised that gaps in the Canadian system and a lack of diligence had allowed these students to obtain visas and enter the country.

Notably, Canadian parliamentarians from various political parties have voiced their support for the affected students. Immigration Minister Sean Frasier has expressed the active pursuit of a solution for international students facing uncertainty.

Additionally, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has acknowledged the need for fair treatment of these students.

As a result of these combined efforts, some of the affected students have recently received stay orders on their deportation notices, providing them with temporary relief.