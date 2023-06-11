Indian students in Canada face deportation threat: Actual numbers lower than reported

Indian officials advocate for fairness and compassion from Canadian authorities, stressing that the students bear no fault. They underline that deficiencies in the Canadian system and a lack of vigilance enabled these students to secure visas and enter the country.

A number of Indian students studying in Canada have faced the threat of deportation due to alleged fraudulent admission letters. However, according to sources, the actual number of affected students is significantly lower than the reported figure of 700.

The majority of these students had arrived in Canada between 2017 and 2019, with some obtaining work permits upon completion of their studies, while others continued their education.