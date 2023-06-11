CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeeducation NewsIndian students in Canada face deportation threat: Actual numbers lower than reported

Indian students in Canada face deportation threat: Actual numbers lower than reported

Indian students in Canada face deportation threat: Actual numbers lower than reported
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Parikshit Luthra  Jun 11, 2023 9:38:23 AM IST (Published)

Indian officials advocate for fairness and compassion from Canadian authorities, stressing that the students bear no fault. They underline that deficiencies in the Canadian system and a lack of vigilance enabled these students to secure visas and enter the country.

A number of Indian students studying in Canada have faced the threat of deportation due to alleged fraudulent admission letters. However, according to sources, the actual number of affected students is significantly lower than the reported figure of 700.

The majority of these students had arrived in Canada between 2017 and 2019, with some obtaining work permits upon completion of their studies, while others continued their education.
Concerned about the situation, the Indian government has actively taken up the matter with Canadian authorities both in Canada and New Delhi.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X