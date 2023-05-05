Indian startups prefer gig workers as hiring slows down, RazorpayX report shows

As the global economic environment continues to weigh on markets, startup founders are prioritising sustainable growth and positive unit economics. This has meant a slowdown in hiring and rising demand for gig workers.

Social commerce unicorn Meesho, has laid off 15 percent of its workforce, or 251 employees, in its third round of layoffs on May 5. The firing spree that began early last year has seen 90 Indian startups laying off more than 25,000 employees. As many as 6,000 people have been let go in the first four months of 2023. Besides Meesho, several unicorns have cut jobs, the largest of them coming in edtech, with BYJU's, Unacademy and others slashing jobs in their core businesses and at subsidiaries in multiple rounds.

Most companies have cited cost pressures, over-estimation of growth projections, an uncertain macro environment and a funding slowdown as few of the top reasons.