Indian startups prefer gig workers as hiring slows down, RazorpayX report shows

3 Min(s) Read
As the global economic environment continues to weigh on markets, startup founders are prioritising sustainable growth and positive unit economics. This has meant a slowdown in hiring and rising demand for gig workers.
Social commerce unicorn Meesho, has laid off 15 percent of its workforce, or 251 employees, in its third round of layoffs on May 5. The firing spree that began early last year has seen 90 Indian startups laying off more than 25,000 employees. As many as 6,000 people have been let go in the first four months of 2023. Besides Meesho, several unicorns have cut jobs, the largest of them coming in edtech, with BYJU's, Unacademy and others slashing jobs in their core businesses and at subsidiaries in multiple rounds.
Recommended ArticlesView All
Tax Talks: Accountants notified under PMLA —Sword of Damocles’ hangs over professionals and let the young CAs be more cautious
May 5, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
Food for Thought: Here's a fresh look at the need of ESG reporting and sustainability in hospitality Industry
May 5, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
Decoding taxation for NRIs: Latest rules, claim process and more
May 4, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
World View: BRICS expansion can be beneficial but with risk of Beijing turning it into soft power tool
May 4, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
Most companies have cited cost pressures, over-estimation of growth projections, an uncertain macro environment and a funding slowdown as few of the top reasons.
As the global economic environment continues to weigh on markets, startup founders are prioritising sustainable growth and positive unit economics. This has meant a slowdown in hiring and rising demand for gig workers.