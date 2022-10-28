Indian Navy SSC Officer recruitment 2022: 217 vacancies, check last date to apply and other details

Mini
Candidates can visit the official website of the Indian Navy at joinindiannavy.gov.in to apply.
The Indian Navy is accepting online applications for 217 vacancies for Short Service Commission (SSC) for the course commencing in June 2023 at Indian Naval Academy (INA) Ezhimala, Kerala. The last date to apply for the SSC posts is November 6. Interested candidates can visit the official website of the Indian Navy at joinindiannavy.gov.in to apply.
Recommended ArticlesView All
T20 World Cup: How do the power-hitters of IND, ENG, AUS and PAK stack up against each other?
IST6 Min(s) Read
London Eye: Rishi Sunak becoming UK PM is nothing short of a miracle
IST5 Min(s) Read
Dead ball confusion explained: Why India was awarded 3 runs even after Kohli was bowled?
IST3 Min(s) Read
Here’s how to apply
Step 1: Visit the official website portal of the Indian Navy at www.joinindiannavy.gov.in.
Step 2: Register on the portal by providing the details needed.
Step 3: Log in using the given credentials and proceed to fill the application form for the recruitment
Step 4: Upload scanned copies of all the required documents and details of your educational qualification.
Step 5: Check all the details carefully and submit the application form.
Step 6: After successful submission, take a print of the application form for future reference.
Vacancy Details
General Service/ Hydro Cadre- 56 Posts
Air Traffic Controller- 5 Posts
Naval Air Operations Officer- 15 Posts
Pilot- 25 Posts
Logistics- 20 Posts
Education- 12 Posts
Engineering (General Service)-25 Posts
Electrical (General Service)- 45 Posts
Naval Construction- 14 Posts
Candidates are advised to check the official notification of the recruitment for the details of the eligibility criteria of different posts.
All eligible candidates will be shortlisted based on the normalized scores in the qualifying degree.
Tenure of the commission
The selected candidates will be granted Short Service Commission (SSC) which will be for 10 years. The tenure is extendable by a maximum of four years in two terms, based on the service requirement, performance, medical eligibility, and choice of candidate.
(Edited by : Jerome Anthony)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!