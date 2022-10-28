    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homeeducation Newsindian navy ssc officer recruitment 2022 217 vacancies check last date to apply and other details 15036531.htm

    Indian Navy SSC Officer recruitment 2022: 217 vacancies, check last date to apply and other details

    Indian Navy SSC Officer recruitment 2022: 217 vacancies, check last date to apply and other details

    Indian Navy SSC Officer recruitment 2022: 217 vacancies, check last date to apply and other details
    Read Time
    2 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)

    Mini

    Candidates can visit the official website of the Indian Navy at joinindiannavy.gov.in to apply.

    The Indian Navy is accepting online applications for 217 vacancies for Short Service Commission (SSC) for the course commencing in June 2023 at Indian Naval Academy (INA) Ezhimala, Kerala. The last date to apply for the SSC posts is November 6. Interested candidates can visit the official website of the Indian Navy at joinindiannavy.gov.in to apply.

    Recommended Articles

    View All
    T20 World Cup: How do the power-hitters of IND, ENG, AUS and PAK stack up against each other?

    T20 World Cup: How do the power-hitters of IND, ENG, AUS and PAK stack up against each other?

    IST6 Min(s) Read

    London Eye: Rishi Sunak becoming UK PM is nothing short of a miracle

    London Eye: Rishi Sunak becoming UK PM is nothing short of a miracle

    IST5 Min(s) Read

    Dead ball confusion explained: Why India was awarded 3 runs even after Kohli was bowled?

    Dead ball confusion explained: Why India was awarded 3 runs even after Kohli was bowled?

    IST3 Min(s) Read

    Why teachers feel new National Curriculum Framework is fine on paper but hard to apply

    Why teachers feel new National Curriculum Framework is fine on paper but hard to apply

    IST4 Min(s) Read

    Here’s how to apply
    Step 1: Visit the official website portal of the Indian Navy at www.joinindiannavy.gov.in.
    Step 2: Register on the portal by providing the details needed.
    Step 3: Log in using the given credentials and proceed to fill the application form for the recruitment
    Step 4: Upload scanned copies of all the required documents and details of your educational qualification.
    Step 5: Check all the details carefully and submit the application form.
    Step 6: After successful submission, take a print of the application form for future reference.
    Vacancy Details
    General Service/ Hydro Cadre- 56 Posts
    Air Traffic Controller- 5 Posts
    Naval Air Operations Officer- 15 Posts
    Pilot- 25 Posts
    Logistics- 20 Posts
    Education- 12 Posts
    Engineering (General Service)-25 Posts
    Electrical (General Service)- 45 Posts
    Naval Construction- 14 Posts
    Candidates are advised to check the official notification of the recruitment for the details of the eligibility criteria of different posts.
    All eligible candidates will be shortlisted based on the normalized scores in the qualifying degree.
    Tenure of the commission
    The selected candidates will be granted Short Service Commission (SSC) which will be for 10 years. The tenure is extendable by a maximum of four years in two terms, based on the service requirement, performance, medical eligibility, and choice of candidate.
    (Edited by : Jerome Anthony)
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

    Tags

    Indian Navyrecruitment

    Next Article

    Intel confirms workforce reduction, cuts guidance for the year amid demand slowdown

    arrow down

      Shows

      View All

      Most Read

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng