Indian Navy SSC Officer recruitment 2022: 217 vacancies, check last date to apply and other details

The Indian Navy is accepting online applications for 217 vacancies for Short Service Commission (SSC) for the course commencing in June 2023 at Indian Naval Academy (INA) Ezhimala, Kerala. The last date to apply for the SSC posts is November 6. Interested candidates can visit the official website of the Indian Navy at joinindiannavy.gov.in to apply.

Here’s how to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website portal of the Indian Navy at www.joinindiannavy.gov.in

Step 2: Register on the portal by providing the details needed.

Step 3: Log in using the given credentials and proceed to fill the application form for the recruitment

Step 4: Upload scanned copies of all the required documents and details of your educational qualification.

Step 5: Check all the details carefully and submit the application form.

Step 6: After successful submission, take a print of the application form for future reference.

Vacancy Details

General Service/ Hydro Cadre- 56 Posts

Air Traffic Controller- 5 Posts

Naval Air Operations Officer- 15 Posts

Pilot- 25 Posts

Logistics- 20 Posts

Education- 12 Posts

Engineering (General Service)-25 Posts

Electrical (General Service)- 45 Posts

Naval Construction- 14 Posts

Candidates are advised to check the official notification of the recruitment for the details of the eligibility criteria of different posts.

All eligible candidates will be shortlisted based on the normalized scores in the qualifying degree.

Tenure of the commission

The selected candidates will be granted Short Service Commission (SSC) which will be for 10 years. The tenure is extendable by a maximum of four years in two terms, based on the service requirement, performance, medical eligibility, and choice of candidate.