Bharti Airtel Q4 net profit zooms to Rs 3,005 crore, beats estimates
Indian employers are willing to pay higher stipends to bridge skill gap, create sustainable talent supply: Report

By Kanishka Sarkar  May 16, 2023 3:42:07 PM IST (Published)

A TeamLease report says stipend growth in India in FY22 outperformed salary growth in many industries with many companies paying higher than the minimum notified stipends.

Remember how until a few years back, you probably struggled to make some pocket money as an apprentice? However, according to a recent report, Indian employers are now recognising the importance of investing in apprenticeships and are willing to pay stipends higher than industry standards. This proactive approach aims to bridge the skill crisis and establish a sustainable talent supply chain.

The TeamLease Degree Apprenticeship's 'Stipend Primer Report' for FY-2022 reveals that stipend growth in India has surpassed salary growth in various industries. Many sectors are even offering stipends higher than the minimum prescribed amounts. This highlights the increasing value employers place on apprentices and their potential to contribute to the workforce.
According to the report, the average stipend pay outs witnessed a two percent increase in the financial year 2021-2022, compared to the previous fiscal. It notes that while the overall percentage increase has been a marginal spike, there is a significant variation in stipend pay-outs across industries, cities and educational qualifications.
