Senior women military officers have this message for young girls aspiring to join armed forces

Squadron leader Sindhu Reddy, who led the Indian contingent on the Bastille Day Parade in Paris this year, said that opportunities are plenty for young women aspirants in the armed forces.

Vice Admiral Punita Arora feels that girls or women aspiring aiming to join the armed forces are welcomed with open arms and are provided with comprehensive support throughout their journey. However, she underscores the significance of embracing the responsibilities that come with this esteemed role, highlighting the commitment required to serve the nation with dedication and honor.

"For those who want to join the armed forces, they will take you with an open arm and look after you, but you have to remember your responsibility. Women should try to adapt as per the needs of the organisation because it is very difficult for the organisation to do it,” she said during a discussion hosted by Shereen Bhan at News18 Rising India-She Shakti conclave in New Delhi.

Arora was commissioned into the Indian armed forces way back in 1968, making her among the first ones to be inducted into a permanent commission.

Sharing her experience as a part of both the Indian Army and Navy, she said the armed forces give so much respect and opportunity to women members.

"The armed forces is a wonderful organisation. It gives so much respect to the women. Given that I have to repeat my life, I will still go into the armed forces."

“I'm thankful to my organisation in a way that IAF has opened its door for all streams for women. So that way, if any young woman, any young girl wants to join the forces, I'll say opportunities are plenty. Don't think there are no opportunities."

“Even if it is not there, it will be made, if you have the determination, if you have the grit," she added. “If you want it, go for it.”

Sonal Mishra, Inspector General of CRPF, also joined the panel discussion. She is the first woman IPS officer from Chattisgarh to receive the Indian police medal award in 2016.

“Don't hold yourself back,” she said when asked for her message for aspirants.

She also batted for more women representation across organisations.

"Within the organisation, we must have more women at the right levels to give the right prestige to a woman's needs. And, as an organisation, maybe at every level, there has to be a little more understanding of the requirements."

Sophia Qureshi, an Indian Army Colonel, advises aspirants to be “bold, brave and dynamic". She advises women candidates to create their own legacy and destiny.