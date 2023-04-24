With growing uncertainty around jobs and careers, Indian professionals seem to be turning to upskilling to safeguard their prospects.

Findings from Great Learning's Report indicates that 83 percent of Indian professionals are intending to upskill in 2023 as against the global average of 74 percent.

The primary motivation for upskilling globally has been to advance their careers within the current organisation. However 3 of 5 respondents believe returning to office will adversely impact their decision to upskill.

The report also highlights the top domains for upskilling as — management, digital marketing and data science.

Speaking to CNBC-TV18, Arjun Nair, co-founder of the company, said as more and more companies look to reduce costs, India can be in a sweet spot if Indian workforce builds skillsets in artificial intelligence (AI) technologies.

“AI disruption is not a phenomenon which is in a specific market, it is happening in developed countries and it is very much going to happen in countries like India. However India is going to be in a very good place for people who are looking to build skillsets in AI, data science and so on because automation is taking place and also there is a macro economic condition where companies are trying to reduce costs. So if the Indian workforce builds these skillsets then they are actually going to be in a place to benefit from this technology disruption and change,” Nair said.

According to Nair, most jobs will get impacted by AI technologies. He expects AI to enhance and improve productivity.

Nair said, “Across the board there are different jobs that are getting displaced by artificial intelligence (AI). I don’t think that all jobs are going to be displaced but several of them will be about using AI technologies like ChatGPT and GPT4 to enhance and improve productivity.”

Watch video for entire discussion.