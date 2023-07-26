India’s top 4 IT firms lose over 17,700 employees in a quarter — When will tech hiring pick up?

Tech hiring has been witnessing a slowdown for the past five quarters i.e. since the first quarter of the 2022-23 fiscal, after the sector saw a hiring boom during the pandemic. However, for the past two quarters net hiring has slipped to negative.

India’s four largest IT services firms (by market cap and revenue) — Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Infosys, Wipro and HCL Technologies — have together seen a net reduction of 17,735 employees in the April to June 2023 quarter.

While Tech Mahindra is yet to report its earnings for the first quarter of the fiscal, among the top four only TCS added a net of 523 employees but the other three Infosys, Wipro and HCL Tech saw massive cuts (on a net basis) of 6940, 8812 and 2506, respectively.

The overall reduction in hiring by the top four companies is still higher than what the top five together i.e. including Tech Mahindra lost in the last quarter. In the March 2023 ended quarter, the five firms had seen a drop of 5,607 staffers.

Hiring trend at India's top 4 IT firms Company Q4FY22 Q1FY23 Q2FY23 Q3FY23 Q4FY23 Q1FY24 Infosys 21,948 21,171 10,032 1,627 -3,611 -6,940 Wipro 11,457 15,446 605 -435 -1,823 -8,812 TCS 35,209 14,136 9,840 -2,197 821 523 HCL Tech 11,100 2,089 8,359 2,945 3,674 -2506 Total 79,714 52,842 28,836 1,940 -939 -17,735

This, however, is alongside an easing attrition rate. For all four companies under review, attrition has slipped below 20 percent. In fact, it is below 18 percent for all of them.

Following the results, Milind Lakkad, TCS Chief HR Officer said: “We remain focused on developing, retaining and rewarding the best talent in the industry, and enhancing their effectiveness by bringing them back to the office to foster our culture."

Vijayakumar, CEO and MD of HCL Technologies, on the other hand, said, the headcount has been reduced primarily due to consciously not backfilling some of the attrition.

The dip in hiring is not surprising as multiple monthly reports by staffing firms including Teamlease Services, foundit and naukri.com have indicated muted hiring for the sector.

Attrition trend at India's top 4 IT firms Company Q4FY22 Q1FY23 Q2FY23 Q3FY23 Q4FY23 Q1FY24 Infosys 27.7 28.4 27.10% 24.30% 20.90% 17.30% Wipro 23.8 23.3 23 21.20% 19.20% 17.30% TCS 17.4 19.7 21.50% 21.30% 20.10% 17.80% HCL Tech 22.5 23.8 23.80% 21.70% 19.50% 16.30%

In an interview last week with CNBC-TV18, Ramani Dathi, CFO, TeamLease Services said, as the trend has been for the past few months, hiring in IT and startups has been seeing a significant drop compared to the last few years while non-IT hiring has been picking up gradually.

“The companies have already reached their full capacity and for any incremental projects, they have to start hiring. So, we are expecting the hiring numbers to pick up from the end of the second or early third quarter, but the first and second quarters will continue to remain the same as what we have seen in the last two quarters,” Dathi explained.

Viswanath PS, MD and CEO, Randstad India feels this is a temporary phenomenon, and things should be better from here on.

"Tech is on the ebb of recovery. People should not lose faith. The number of jobs AI would need is astronomical — 60,000-65,000 jobs," he said. He added that digital transformation is here to stay and there's still a lot of existing demand for roles in generative AI, cloud computing, machine learning, cybersecurity and data analytics.

He explained the two factors leading to the present subdued hiring — attrition has eased so the need for replacement hiring has gone down and the second freshers hiring is low. He said IT companies have indicated that they want to hire nearly 3.5 lakh freshers this year, which is significantly lower than what used to happen in the past. “They’re looking at a good mix of freshers plus lateral hires to increase productivity,” he said.

According to the Randstad India CEO, in the near term, there may not be a substantial change. 2023 is going to be a little bit slow. In the Jan to March 2024 quarter, hiring may go back to levels it was in 2021 or 2022.