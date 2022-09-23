India tells students and others travelling to Canada to be cautious, vigilant amid rising ‘hate crimes’

By Kanishka Sarkar

The government on Friday urged Indian nationals and students in or leaving for Canada to exercise caution amid a rise in incidents of hate crimes, sectarian violence, and “anti-India activities in Canada.”

“The Ministry of External Affairs and our High Commission/Consulates General in Canada have taken up these incidents with the Canadian authorities and requested them to investigate the said crimes and take appropriate action. The perpetrators of these crimes have not been brought to justice so far in Canada,” the foreign ministry noted.

In an advisory, the ministry said, “Indian nationals and students from India in Canada and those proceeding to Canada for travel/education are advised to exercise due caution and remain vigilant.”

They can also register with the High Commission of India in Ottawa or the Consulates General of India in Toronto and Vancouver through respective websites, or the MADAD portal madad.gov.in.

This way, the High Commission and the Consulates General will be able to better connect with Indian citizens in Canada in case of any requirement or emergency.

The advisory comes a day after India sought action on a 'so-called Khalistan referendum' in Canada on a separate homeland for Sikhs.

On Thursday, External Affairs Ministry spokesman Arindam Bagchi described the referendum as a "farcical exercise held by extremist and radical elements". He said it was deeply objectionable that such a "politically motivated" activity by extremist elements was allowed to take place in a friendly country.

Bagchi said the Canadian government has reiterated that it respects the sovereignty and integrity of India and that it will not recognise the referendum.

He added that India has taken up the matter with Canadian authorities through diplomatic channels and would continue to press Canada in this regard.