India and South Korea are in talks to sign a migration agreement to allow easier mobility for professionals of the two countries. The deal could lead to increased collaboration between the high-tech ecosystems in India and Korea, according to a Mint report.

The arrangement is expected to be concluded under the government's established mechanism on migration. This will make it different from the more comprehensive migration pacts India has entered into with the UK, Germany and Australia. Migration agreements make it easier to control illegal immigration. It aids Indian professionals to work in foreign countries across a range of areas including technology and automobiles.

South Korea’s high-quality education system has made it an attractive choice for immigration. Around 12,000 Indians live in the country, including around 300 individuals of Indian origin, as per data from the External Affairs Ministry. A large number of Indian students are pursuing post-graduate and doctorate degrees in South Korea, mostly in pure sciences. Many professionals in the information technology, shipping and automobile sectors have immigrated to the country.

Not just South Korea, India is also looking to forge a migration agreement with Taiwan and other nations. India already has an agreement with Japan on similar lines. The Specified Skilled Workers (SSW) scheme with the country allows workers in 14 fields, including fisheries, automobile maintenance and construction, to migrate.

Apart from East Asian countries, India is looking to inking such agreements with European nations as well. The central government is aiming for migration pacts with Italy, Denmark and Greece, as per the Mint report. India has similar covenants with Portugal and Germany.

The government’s previous such deals have proved to be expansive. For example, India and the United Kingdom’s Young Professionals Scheme allows early career professionals between ages 18-30 years from both countries to work in the other nation for a period of two years. The agreement is capped at 3,000 British and Indian professionals.

The agreement with Germany allows Indian students to look for jobs 18 months after the completion of their course. If the diploma or degree is recognised by a competent German authority, young professionals can reside and seek employment as well.