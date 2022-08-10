    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    India Railway D exams: Here's how to avail Vodafone Idea-Pariksha preparatory test series

    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)

    In a recent statement, Vi stated that its users would receive the preparatory test series materials on the Vi app for free, and informed that the 'Jobs & Education' section of the app will assist candidates in preparing for 150+ Government Jobs tests across the nation.

    Telecom company Vodafone Idea, which operates under the Vi brand, has partnered with ed-tech company Pariksha to provide access to study materials for the all-India Railway D examinations, which will begin on August 17, 2022.
    In a recent statement, Vi stated that its users would receive the preparatory test series materials on the Vi app for free, and informed that the 'Jobs & Education' section of the app will assist candidates in preparing for 150+ Government Jobs tests across the nation.
    “Vi is committed to empower Bharat youth to prepare and excel in various Government exams across the country at both National and State level. The Railways group D test series on Vi App, offers Bharat youth the opportunity to prepare for over 1 lakh openings in the Track Maintainer Grade-IV, Helper/Assistant, Assistant Pointsman, Level-I positions with the Indian Railways,” Vodafone Idea said in a statement.
    "Vi customers can access well researched test material through the Vi Jobs & Education platform on the Vi App anywhere, anytime," It added.
    Vi Jobs & Education gives candidates for Central and State government jobs a one-month free membership to "Pariksha Pass" in order to make the process of applying easier for its customers.
    Additionally, this offers unlimited mock tests for 150+ exams across a range of categories, including State Selection Commission, Banking, Teaching, Defense, and Railways, among others. After the trial time expires, customers may continue using the platform for a small annual membership price of Rs. 249.
    Step-by-step guide to avail the RRB Group D test material on the Vi app:
    • Step 1: Log in to Vi app through your Vi number
    • Step 2: Click on the ‘Vi Jobs & Education’ option
    • Step 3: Select ‘Sarkaari Naukri’ option
    • Step 4: Fill your profile details and select ‘Railways’
    • Step 5: Choose from the railway courses  
      • Vi Jobs & Education on the Vi App also integrates Apna, India's largest job search site, Enguru, a top platform for learning English, and Pariksha, a platform that specialises in government employment test preparation.
