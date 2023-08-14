India Post to AIIMS vacancies: Check full list of government jobs and key dates this week

A number of examinations for vacancies across state and Central government organisations are going to be held this week.

Getting a government job in India is tough for all aspiring candidates due to the high competition and limited vacancies. Government jobs offer individual work stability by providing them with health insurance, retirement plans, and other benefits besides salary. That’s why many aspiring youth spend many years chasing their dream job in any government organisation or department.

Here’s a list of the possible vacancies that one can apply for as per eligibility.

DSSSB Recruitment

The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) released vacancies for TGT, PT Laboratory Assistant on August 7. Eligible candidates can apply from August 17 to September 15 on the official website at dsssbonline.nic.in

These vacancies are open to fill a total of 1,841 seats in lab assistant (grade IV), music teacher, graduate teacher, assistant for OT/CSSD, and others as well.

India Post Recruitment

India Post released the recruitment notification and started the application process for Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) on August 3. The vacancies are open for candidates from all categories such as General, OBC, SC, EWS, ST and PWD.

The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 30,041 Gramin Dak Sevak vacancies in the Postal Department. Aspirants can apply through the official website at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in till August 23.

OHPC Recruitment

The Odisha Hydro Power Corporation Limited has circulated a vacancy notice for the recruitment of Graduate Engineer Trainees (GETs). The online application is accessible from August 1 at ohpcltd.com . The registration process for the GETs post will end on August 31.

Candidates for the post will be selected over the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2023 scores. The exam is being conducted to fill up a total of 38 seats and the announcement was made last month.

Rajasthan Police Department Recruitment

The Rajasthan Police Department initiated the online process for the recruitment of 3,578 constable posts on August 7. The Rajasthan Police Department published the official notice for the recruitment on August 3 and the last date for the same is August 27.

Candidates can apply for Constable (Driver), Constable (PTC), Constable (GD), Constable (Mounted) and Constable (Band) posts through the official website at sso.rajasthan.gov.in

AIIMS NORCET-5 Registration

The All-India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has initiated an online application process for the Nursing Officer Recruitment Common Eligibility Test (NORCET-5). AIIMS is going to recruit Nursing Officers at level 7 for the Pay Matrix pre-revised Pay Band-2.

Eligible candidates can register for the exam on the official website at aiimsexams.ac . as the last date for registration is August 25.