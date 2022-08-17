India Post invites applications for postmen, mail guards; check details

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini The government has sought applications for as many as 98,083 job vacancies in post offices in 23 circles across the nation.

India Post has invited applications for various posts such as postman and mail guard from eligible candidates. In a notification released by the India Postal department, the government has sought applications for as many as 98,083 job vacancies in post offices in 23 circles across the nation. According to the notification, there are 59,099 job vacancies for the post of postman, 1,445 for mail guards and 37,539 multi-tasking posts.

Apart from this, there are vacancies for the post of stenographer which has been sanctioned circle-wise. Andhra Pradesh will recruit as many as 2,289 postmen, 108 mail guards, and 1,166 MTS. Similarly, the government has sanctioned 1,553 posts for postmen, 82 posts for mail guards, and 878 posts for MTS in the Telangana circle.

Maharashtra circle has the highest requirement with 9,884 vacancies for postmen, 147 for mail guards and 5,478 for MTS.

ALSO READ:

Eligibility

Those who wish to apply for these posts must have passed Class 10 and should also have basic knowledge of computers. For some positions, candidates need to have passed Class 12.

Applicants must have a minimum age of 18 years and a maximum of 32 years to apply for these posts.

How to apply

To apply for the posts, the applicant needs to follow the steps given below.

They need to visit the official website of India Post -- https://www.indiapost.gov.in/vas/Pages/IndiaPostHome.aspx

On the homepage, the candidate needs to click on the recruitment link.

The applicant needs to select the post they want to apply for and check the eligibility criteria.

Next, the applicant will need to register and fill up the form

Then, they will have to submit the form after paying the fees.

Applicants are advised to download, save and take a printout of the acknowledgement form for future reference.