India Post GDS Recruitment 2023 last date to apply today for 40,889 posts

India Post will close the application process for the recruitment of Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) posts on February 16. Eligible candidates have till today to apply for the recruitment drive on the official website of India post at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in.
As of now, there is no official information regarding the extension of the application window.
Here are the steps to apply for India Post GDS Recruitment online
Step 1:
Visit indiapostgdsonline.gov.in, the official website of India Post, or the alternative website at indiapostgdsonline.cept.gov.in.
Step 2: Find and click on the ‘Registration Tab’ displayed on the homepage.
Step 3: Enter the required details such as Mobile Number, Email, Name, Father’s Name, Date of Birth, and Gender, to register on the India Post website portal.
Step 4: Enter the registration number and select the circle to proceed with the application.
Step 5: Candidates can apply one or more for vacant posts of GDS in just one of the selected divisions.
Step 6: After filling out the application form, click on submit and download the GDS application form for further reference.
As per the official schedule, candidates will be allowed to edit their applications from February 17 to 19.
The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up 40,889 vacancies in various GDS posts of India Post.
Eligibility criteria
Candidates applying for the posts must have a Secondary School Examination pass certificate of Class 10 having passed in Mathematics and English conducted by any recognized Board of School Education by the Government of India/State Governments/ Union Territories in India.
The age limit for all applicants is between 18 and 40 years.
