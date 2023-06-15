India needs 8 million skilled workers in 5G tech by 2025 to unlock potential: Report

Cloud infrastructure engineers are currently the most sought-after personnel, with 71 percent of respondents highlighting it as a crucial requirement for 5G applications. Close behind are cybersecurity (69 percent) and data science (62 percent), highlighting the growing demand for these specialised roles.

India will need to cultivate a skilled workforce of at least eight million by 2025 to leverage 5G technology to the fullest, according to a recent report that provides insights into the impact of 5G on job creation and upskilling in the tech talent pool.

It is estimated that 5G will deliver $13.2 trillion in global economic value by 2035 and generate 22.3 million jobs in the 5G global value chain. Moreover, global 5G mobile subscriptions are projected to reach five billion by the end of 2028.

The report, titled 'India's 5G rollout: Revolutionising the People Supply Chain,' by TeamLease revealed that 80 percent of respondents identify the IT and banking and financial services sectors as the primary beneficiaries of 5G, acknowledging the substantial growth potential and innovation opportunities in these industries. The report further highlights the anticipated effects on sectors such as education (48 percent), gaming (48 percent), and retail and e-commerce (46 percent).

(Source: TeamLease)

However, the current demand-supply gap stands at 28 percent. The telecom industry requires extensive upskilling and reskilling efforts to bridge this gap and meet the evolving demands of the sector. Encouragingly, the report reveals that 88 percent of employees express a preference for upskilling. Additionally, 11.2 percent of employees express a preference for reskilling, creating significant opportunities in the job market for fresh talent.

TeamLease said in its report that the job market for 5G-related roles is booming, with employers ready to pay a premium of upwards of 15 percent for employees possessing 5G-related skills. Cloud infrastructure engineers are currently the most sought-after personnel, with 71 percent of respondents highlighting it as a crucial requirement for 5G applications. Close behind are cybersecurity (69 percent) and data science (62 percent), highlighting the growing demand for these specialised roles.

(Source: TeamLease)

Telcos are expected to recoup their investments by integrating 5G solutions for various companies, leading to a potential surge in hiring for tech-related roles. Emerging opportunities in network upgradation and migration, IoT/IIoT, mobility, network infrastructure, and network security are anticipated to drive demand for specific roles such as technical content writers, networking engineers, AI/ML professionals, UX designers, cloud computing engineers, cybersecurity specialists, and data science and analytical experts.

The report's survey results indicate a favourable climate for the implementation of 5G, with employers displaying a readiness to invest in the skill development of their workforce. A significant 74.6 percent of respondents stated that they are currently upskilling their employees to handle future roles involving 5G applications.

Additionally, 20.6 percent expressed a willingness to introduce in-house upskilling programmes in the near future, while only 2 percent reported having no plans to upskill their existing workforce.

Commenting on the survey findings, Kartik Narayan, CEO, Staffing, at TeamLease Services, stated, "The advent of 5G heralds a transformative era in the world of work, unlocking a wealth of opportunities for India's tech talent pool. With substantial investments, such as the PLI scheme allocating INR 12,000 crore to the telecom sector, with approximately 25 percent dedicated to creating new jobs, we are poised for a positive outlook on job creation and upskilling. This gives us the confidence to harness the potential of 5G, creating unprecedented job opportunities, driving innovation, and shaping a transformative future."

The report further emphasises the significant impact of 5G on job creation over the coming years. At least 46 percent of participants foresee job creation ranging from 61-80 percent within the first year of 5G's implementation. Looking ahead, the positive trend continues, with 41 percent of respondents anticipating an impact of over 80 percent on job creation during the next three years of the 5G rollout. Even within the next five years, 50 percent of respondents envision a job creation impact ranging from 80-100 percent.