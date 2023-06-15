India needs 8 million skilled workers in 5G tech by 2025 to unlock potential: Report

Cloud infrastructure engineers are currently the most sought-after personnel, with 71 percent of respondents highlighting it as a crucial requirement for 5G applications. Close behind are cybersecurity (69 percent) and data science (62 percent), highlighting the growing demand for these specialised roles.

India will need to cultivate a skilled workforce of at least eight million by 2025 to leverage 5G technology to the fullest, according to a recent report that provides insights into the impact of 5G on job creation and upskilling in the tech talent pool.

It is estimated that 5G will deliver $13.2 trillion in global economic value by 2035 and generate 22.3 million jobs in the 5G global value chain. Moreover, global 5G mobile subscriptions are projected to reach five billion by the end of 2028.

The report, titled 'India's 5G rollout: Revolutionising the People Supply Chain,' by TeamLease revealed that 80 percent of respondents identify the IT and banking and financial services sectors as the primary beneficiaries of 5G, acknowledging the substantial growth potential and innovation opportunities in these industries. The report further highlights the anticipated effects on sectors such as education (48 percent), gaming (48 percent), and retail and e-commerce (46 percent).