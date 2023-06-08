Medical undergrad seats cross one lakh mark in India with addition of 50 colleges in FY 2023-24

While the National Medical Commission (NMC) has reduced seats at 9 medical colleges for non-compliance with existing rules, the Union Health Ministry has received 6 appeals from among the 40 medical colleges which were derecognised.

India now has over one lakh seats for medical undergraduate courses across 702 medical colleges, with the addition of 50 new medical colleges in FY 2023-24.

8,195 medical undergraduate seats have been added in the current financial year with the opening of 20 government-run and 30 private-run medical colleges across 14 states and one union territory. Here is a list of the 50 new medical colleges:

Under a special mission with a target of 75 lakh cataract surgeries, 83.44 lakh such surgeries were conducted across India from January 2023 till date to overcome a backlog of 1.25 crore cataract patients whose surgeries had been delayed due to the pandemic.