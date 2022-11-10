India is now number one priority for US visas: Embassy

By Nishtha Pandey

'We are looking at 1.1 to 1.2 million visas to Indians by next summer,' a senior official of the US Embassy said. For some categories, the wait time has already been decreased from 450 days to about nine months.

India is the number one priority for Washington right now with regard to visas, a senior official of the US Embassy said on November 10. The official added that the wait time in getting a US visa will see a significant reduction by the summer of 2023.

Ideally, Washington hopes to have the situation back to pre-COVID levels by the middle of 2023.

The number of visas issued each month is estimated to be one lakh. In the past year, the US has granted over 82,000 visas. Indian applications for US visas increased significantly after travel restrictions related to the coronavirus were lifted.

"We are looking at 1.1 to 1.2 million visas to Indians by next summer," said the official.

The official noted that in view of the prolonged wait times for visa processing, the US is also initiating a variety of initiatives, including increasing staff and extending the ‘drop box’ facilities. Drop box cases are requests where interviews are not needed

For some categories, the wait time has already decreased from 450 days to about nine months, the official said on Thursday, November 10.

In September during a Facebook and Instagram live through the US Embassy of India, Don Heflin, Minister Counsellor for Consular Affairs, US Embassy, had said that the embassy has been understaffed due to the pandemic which has been the reason behind longer wait times. He said to tackle the wait time the embassy is going to get to 100 percent staffing, and also hire temporary consultants.

According to the latest data on the US Department of State-Bureau of Consular Affairs website, there is an over 800-day appointment wait time for non-immigrant visitor visa applicants to the United States in India.

India is predicted to move up to second place in terms of the number of visas the US grants. The official noted that focus was also being given to decreasing the wait times for student visas, particularly for those seeking visa renewals, adding that India now lags behind Mexico and China.

According to the official, the US formerly gave Indians priority for the H (H1B) and L category visas, and recently, one million spots became available for them. The official also stated that the B1, B2 (business and tourist) visa wait time, which is typically nine months, is being shortened.

(With inputs from PTI)