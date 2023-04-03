A recent India Inc survey has claimed that the corporate world is constantly addressing worker fatigue and adapting to new work environments needs.
A recent survey has claimed that India Inc is constantly adapting to workers' fatigue and thus increasing organisation adaptability. Mercer’s Global Talent Trends 2023 HR leader pulse survey adds that companies in India are paying attention to flexibility at the workplace as employees are now greatly valuing the ability to work from anywhere.
From the total participants in the survey, 62 percent of organisations mentioned that they are supporting the needs of their mobile workforce better.
“In an economically challenging situation, if organisations are looking for ways to identify non-monetary drivers that can engage and retain employees, then investing in supporting flexible workforces certainly seems to be an area of opportunity,” said Shanthi Naresh, Partner at Mercer Career India.
Companies redesigning workplaces with keeping employee well-being a priority
The survey observed that amidst external challenging environmental situations laden with inflation, recession and tight labour market concerns, 45 percent of the companies in India are redesigning work with employee well-being in mind.
Companies in India are making realistic workloads, no-meeting days, and positive work environments a key priority.
Further, as per the survey findings, 93 percent of the respondents are focusing on how their benefit offerings can better support employee attraction, retention and engagement in 2023.
Additionally, it is seen that companies in India are currently providing support for employees’ mental health and establishing innovations to help address health conditions including 21 percent of them investing in new health and risk protection programs for the organisation.
This is still a matter of concern as another survey by health tech company Loop which surveyed data from over 500 HR leaders in India across industries found that 73 percent of employers don’t cover mental health in their employee health benefits package.
Upskilling the need of the hour
Further, the survey also highlighted that 60 percent of organisations understand the skills and talent development needs of today. Still, only 50 percent of them have clarity on the nature and quantity of skills available for tomorrow.
“2023 will be a defining year as an optimistic and ambitious India looks to drive transformation amidst a BANI (brittle, anxiety-inducing, non-linear and incomprehensible) global environment. HR will have to lead the way in readying itself and the business for what lies ahead," said Shanthi Naresh, partner at Mercer Career India.
124 HR leaders participated in the pulse survey, representing approximately 800,000 employees across technology, auto, manufacturing, professional and financial services sectors.
