India created 8 million frontline jobs in FY22: Report

BetterPlace, a full-stack tech platform for frontline workforce management, recently released its index report for 2022, which showed that in FY 2022, eight million frontline jobs were created in the country. This report includes a comparative analysis between 2020 and 2022.

According to the company, this report is based on data collected by the BetterPlace platform from June 2020 to July 2022. A sample of over2.8 million data points was used for analysis and inferences. The data provides a detailed view of the hiring, demand, attrition, migration, salary and upskilling trends among the frontline workforce of India.

Here are some key insights from the report:

Over eight million jobs were created in the frontline industry in FY 2022.

With rising retail consumption in a post-pandemic economy. Q2 of FY22 saw a huge rise in demand for frontline workers because of a rapid increase in jobs in delivery and retail segments.

E-commerce contributed the highest to the demand for frontline workers, followed by logistics and mobility.

Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh/Telangana and Tamil Nadu have the highest supply of and demand for frontline workers in India. 60 percent of the total frontline workers belong to these states, and 65 percent of the total demand comes from these states

Mumbai has been the highest contributor and demander for frontline workers at 24.7 percent and 20.9 percent, respectively.

There were no major migration patterns in FY 2022 which show that certain levels of reverse migration are taking place where frontline workers are finding jobs in their cities of origin.

Frontline industry continues to remain male-dominated, with 97 percent of the workforce comprising of men with only three participation from women.

Lack of flexibility, long job hours, and the taxing nature of the jobs, are some of the main reasons for low women's participation in the frontline workforce.

At 47.5 percent e-commerce had the highest women participation, followed by IFM and IT at 39.5 percent. Manufacturing had the least women's participation out of all the sectors

Average monthly salaries have only grown marginally from Rs 21,664 in FY 21 to Rs 22,800 in FY 22.

The logistics and mobility sector not only shows a high demand for frontline workers but also offers the highest average monthly pay of Rs 26,484, followed by BFSI, IFM & IT, and e-commerce.

Interest in upskilling for frontline workers has increased substantially. BetterPlace saw a four times increase in active users for upskilling courses since 2020.

Frontline workers on the BetterPlace platform cumulatively spend 66,000 learning hours monthly in 2022 as compared to only 48,000 learning hours in 2021.

BetterPlace has seen a 95 percent completion rate of upskilling courses in 2022, which has led to a productivity increase of up to 70 percent.

Approximately 50 percent of the workforce in this industry hold at least a Bachelor’s degree

Attrition remains a major pain point for enterprises, with industries experiencing average monthly attrition of 12 percent across industries.

Retail & QSR recorded the highest monthly average attrition rate of 19 percent in FY 2022.

Attrition rates are closely associated with the salaries of the frontline workforce. January 2022 saw the highest salaries, which were accompanied by the lowest attrition rates, while Q2 of 2022 saw a drop in overall salaries which resulted in higher attrition rates in Q3 of 2022.

Indian frontline workforce continues to stay young, 25 years being the median age.

72 percent of the frontline workforce in India falls within the age bracket of 20 to 30 years. As the age bracket increases, there is a steep drop in workforce participation: only 20.3 percent of the frontline workforce is in the age bracket of 30 to 40 years, and only 6.3 percent of the workforce is in the age bracket of 40 to 50 years.

The gig workforce seems to be younger than the frontline workforce with 48.5 percent of the total gig workforce falling within the age bracket of 19 to 25 years

