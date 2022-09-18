India created 8 million frontline jobs in FY22: Report

BetterPlace, a full-stack tech platform for frontline workforce management, recently released its index report for 2022, which showed that in FY 2022, eight million frontline jobs were created in the country. This report includes a comparative analysis between 2020 and 2022.
According to the company, this report is based on data collected by the BetterPlace platform from June 2020 to July 2022. A sample of over2.8 million data points was used for analysis and inferences. The data provides a detailed view of the hiring, demand, attrition, migration, salary and upskilling trends among the frontline workforce of India.
Here are some key insights from the report:
Also Read: 98% employment gap between salaried men and women because of gender discrimination: Oxfam