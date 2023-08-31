India is on the cusp of a semiconductor boom. As per a report by Talent 101, the industry globally will require more than one million skilled professionals by 2025. Additionally, the US is anticipated to encounter a notable talent shortage in the upcoming years. According to a study presented by the Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA), in partnership with Oxford Economics, there is estimated to be a shortfall of 67,000 skilled workers, including technicians, computer scientists and engineers, by 2030 and a gap of 1.4 million such workers in the broader US economy.

During Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s US visit in June, Micron Technology declared an investment of $825 million. Another $400 million is being invested by Applied Materials and Lam Technologies for training 60,000 engineers in India.

With so many avenues opening in the semiconductor industry in India, experts believe that India can fill the skill gap. In July this year, during the Semicon India 2023 conference, Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled plans to introduce specialised courses on semiconductors in over 300 prominent colleges across India.

But how can one make a career in the semiconductor industry and what are the aspects where India is lagging?

How can you make a career in the semiconductor industry?

According to data compiled by TeamLease EdTech for Moneycontrol, there are approximately 8,000 open positions in the semiconductor sector across diverse job profiles and levels. The semiconductor industry offers various jobs and career opportunities. From designing intricate circuits to overseeing manufacturing processes, there's a role for every skill set. According to Professor Sankaran Aniruddhan, Associate Professor, VLSI Group, Department of Electrical Engineering, Indian Institute of Technology Madras, some key job opportunities include:

Electronic system designers.

Embedded system developers.

System testing engineers.

Electronic hardware specialists.

Project engineers.

Semiconductor engineers.

Application engineers.

Electronics research engineers.

For starters, you need a bachelor's degree (B.Tech) in electronics and communication engineering or a related field.

"It starts with pursuing a bachelor's degree (B.Tech) in electronics and communication engineering, electrical engineering, or a related field. Some universities in India offer specialised courses in microelectronics or VLSI (very large-scale integration) design. After completing B.Tech, graduates can pursue a master's degree (M.Tech) in microelectronics or VLSI to gain further expertise in the field," said Ajay Kumar Singh, Professor of Electronics and Communications Engineering, NIIT University.

Additionally, Aftab M. Hussain, Associate Professor, Center for VSLI and Embedded Systems Technology, International Institute of Information Technology Hyderabad (IIIT Hyderabad), said that there are jobs for software developers to create application software and libraries for the chips. Soon, with silicon manufacturing being introduced in India, there will be a demand for students from production chemistry and industrial backgrounds.

When it comes to specific courses in the mid-1970s, the UN Development Programme (UNDP) began an assistance project with the Central Electronics Engineering Research Institute (CEERI), Pilani, to build semiconductor technology capabilities. The lab came under the Centre for Scientific and Industrial Research. Then in September 2021, the Quad (India, USA, Japan and Australia) bloc issued a joint statement: “It will launch a joint initiative to map capacity, identify vulnerabilities and bolster supply-chain security for semiconductors and their vital components.”

Recently, India announced semiconductor technology tie-ups among Quad countries. On July 20, India and Japan signed a memorandum of cooperation for the development of a semiconductor ecosystem that will promote manufacturing, research, design, talent development and supply-chain resilience.

In June this year, the Centre for Semiconductor Technologies (SemiX) at IIT-Bombay, in association with Applied Materials India Private Limited and Global Foundries, announced the launch of a short-term certificate course in semiconductor manufacturing.

In July this year, US-headquartered semiconductor component, engineering and services firm Lam Research announced its first pilot initiative for training semiconductor fabrication engineers in the country in partnership with the Indian Institute of Science (IISc).

Additionally, in July, the All India Council for Technical Education first approved 80 additional institutions to start undergraduate courses in VLSI semiconductors, reported News18. The courses would focus on three main areas design, logistics and advanced communication technology.

Earlier on 18 February this year, AICTE launched a curriculum for two new programmes designed for the design and manufacturing of semiconductors, which would provide a variety of employment roles and salary incentives for students.

Over 600 engineering and technical institutions across the country will soon start offering “world-class" courses on semiconductor technology, All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) chairman T.G. Sitharam had told News18. He added that the move is going to generate more than 20 lakh job opportunities in the country.

Further, apart from full-time courses, students can also do upskilling. Recently, Purdue University announced semiconductor programmes for Indian students and professionals from next year. This is an upskilling and training programme, the duration of which will be 6-12 months, and it will be rolled out in partnership with the India Semiconductor Mission (ISM). A memorandum of understanding (MoU) regarding this was signed ahead of the recently-held Semicon India conference.

Although, multiple courses are coming up and the B.Tech courses already exist, experts believe that there is a skill gap in the talent needed for the industry

The skill gap in the semiconductor industry

According to Singh, the skill gap lies in specific areas such as advanced chip design, analog and mixed-signal circuit design, and system-level integration.

"While engineering courses provide a strong theoretical foundation, there is a need for practical exposure and hands-on training in cutting-edge technologies," he added.

Meanwhile, Hussain added that there are two fundamental problems with the employability of students in this sector. First, lack of deep knowledge about basic concepts of electronics, embedded systems and programming. These concepts are typically part of the engineering curriculum in the first two years. However, as students go through their third and fourth years, they shift their focus on advanced concepts and forget the fundamental principles on which advanced concepts are built. To create something novel from scratch (say a circuit or a code), the knowledge of fundamentals is more important. Second, lack of training on toolsets used in the semiconductor industry. The EDA tools and hardware testing tools used in the industry these days are very advanced and require several months/years of training to master.

Further, due to this, Aniruddhan said although India generates a substantial number of electronics engineers annually, only a small fraction — approximately less than 10,000 candidates — have immediate employability.

"The industry's rapid growth, however, outpaces the availability of employable experts, highlighting a shortage of adequately skilled professionals to meet increasing demands," he added.

Is the current engineering course curriculum enough?

Although theoretically, the current curriculum in Indian engineering colleges is enough for students who want to be part of the semiconductor industry, it doesn't transition well when the student enters the field.

"Companies seek individuals who can contribute effectively from the start, raising concerns about the readiness of recent graduates. Bridging the gap between academic learning and practical applicability is urgent,” said Anirunddhan.

Meanwhile, Hussain pointed out that colleges face the issues of training students on new-age technology in the field. "One of the key challenges is to train the students on the latest software and hardware tools being used in the industry. These toolsets are extremely expensive even after the deep discounts offered for academic institutions. This makes training the students on state-of-the-art tools difficult. Training students for the semiconductor manufacturing industry is going to be even more difficult because it will require hands-on experience with cleanrooms and manufacturing tools that are even more expensive. Thus, as a nation, we need to invest in institutions that offer high-quality vocational training in these specialised skills," he added.