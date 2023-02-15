Indeed report finds psychological safety crucial for Indian workplace success

Indeed's report on Diversity, Inclusion, and Belonging highlights the crucial need for psychological safety in Indian workplaces, with biases and prioritizing employee well-being being key factors.

A new report by leading job site Indeed has highlighted the importance of psychological safety in Indian workplaces. The report on Diversity, Inclusion, and Belonging (DI&B) found that 45 percent of all employers surveyed believe that psychological safety is a strong performance indicator, with 47 percent stating that it is a crucial need.

Psychological safety refers to an employee's belief that they can take risks without being shamed by other members of their workplace. The study, which was carried out by Valuevox on behalf of Indeed, surveyed 1,200 employers and 1,500 employees across 15 sectors and 16 cities, involving small, medium, and large businesses.

The report highlights that prioritizing employees will be critical for organizations looking to enhance psychological safety at work, especially given the stressors employees have faced in recent years, such as burnout, mental health issues, and overwork. Rohan Sylvester, Talent Strategy Advisor at Indeed, suggests that organizations are looking to build high-performing teams in the face of global uncertainties.

The report also found that biases play a role in determining psychological safety at work, with gender and sexual orientation (59 percent), religion, caste, and ethnicity (32 percent), physical, mental, and emotional disabilities (18 percent), and language spoken (18 percent) being the most common biases faced by employees.

To create a psychologically safe environment, the report highlights that 45 percent of employees express that being their authentic selves at work, expressing ideas, opinions, and criticisms freely without fear of judgment, contributes to psychological safety. Around 33 percent also noticed that work-life balance makes them feel psychologically safe at their workplaces.

Cognitive diversity is also important to employees, with 83 percent of those surveyed feeling that organizations can benefit from having people with different ideas, thoughts, and perspectives.

The report concludes that 23 percent of organizations are planning to initiate formal policies around DI&B in the next 12-18 months, indicating a growing recognition of the importance of psychological safety in the workplace. Prioritizing psychological safety can lead to higher employee retention and engagement, contributing to strong business growth, the report suggests.

Also read | Elon Musk forced algorithm change to help boost his tweets, Platformer says