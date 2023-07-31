'Inappropriate to ask students their JEE Score', says IIT-Bombay in new anti-discrimination guidelines

Moreover, the guidelines strictly prohibit sharing messages or jokes that are abusive, hateful, casteist, sexist, or exhibit bigotry based on religion or sexual orientation, as such actions may be construed as harassment or bullying.

The Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT-B) has released new anti-discrimination guidelines urging students to avoid seeking details from their peers that might disclose their caste. Instead, the institute has asked students to connect with each other over shared interests like sports, music, and movies.

These guidelines were introduced in response to allegations of caste discrimination at the institute, which emerged following the unfortunate death of a first-year BTech (Chemical) student named Darshan Solanki.

The guidelines, distributed among students and posted at various locations on the Powai campus, mention that it is inappropriate to ask fellow students about their birth, admission, and the category they belong to as it could lead to conscious or subconscious bias.

Additionally, the guidelines discourage questions about JEE Advanced rank, GATE score, or any other information that may inadvertently reveal caste-related aspects, as such inquiries may create a basis for discrimination.

Moreover, the guidelines strictly prohibit sharing messages or jokes that are abusive, hateful, casteist, sexist, or exhibit bigotry based on religion or sexual orientation, as such actions may be construed as harassment or bullying.

IIT Bombay also stressed that violations of these guidelines will result in severe punishment. The institute clarifies that the guidelines compile content from various cells within the context of anti-discrimination and have been circulated to both new and existing students during orientation sessions.

What are initiatives taken by IITs for mental health well-being?

Due to the rising suicide cases in IITs in the past few years, the institutes have come up with mental health well-being initiatives. IIT-Madras, which has already seen four student suicides this year, started a series of wellness sessions for its students recently.

Recently, the mental health of students was discussed at a recent IIT Council meeting in Bhubaneswar. IIT-Hyderabad runs a 'Sunshine Buddy programme' to invite volunteers from the student body to be a buddy to support their peers from their department. IIT-Guwahati provides mandatory counselling to all newly admitted B.Tech students. The college also runs a 'Know Your Neighbours' campaign to provide adequate social support and develop a sense of community among students.