From SSC CHSL to UPSC recruitment, several important exams and registrations are slated to take place in the month of May.

The students preparing for various entrance examinations and the candidates looking forward to government jobs should keep a close watch on notifications in the month of May. Many important examinations, including SSC tests, UPSC exams and JEE Advance examination are going to be held in the month.

Here’s a look at the important examinations and other key details to watch out for in May.

SSC CHSL Exam 2023

Registration Date: May 9 to June 8

The Staff Selection Commissioned Combined Higher Secondary Level Examination notification was released for 4,500 vacancies. The registration for exam starts on May 9 and ends on June 8.

SSC CGL Exam 2023

Registration date: April 1 to May 1

The SSC Combined Graduate Level exam will be conducted to fill officer & assistant-level posts in various departments, and ministries of the Central Government. About 7,500 vacancies are to be filled through the exam.

MAT May Exam 2023

Exam Dates: From May 7 to June 4

Management Aptitude Test, one of the popular national-level MBA entrance exams, is set to be conducted from May 7 to June 4. Many colleges across the country accept MAT scores for MBA/PGDM admission.

JEE Advanced

Last date for registration: May 7

IIT Guwahati has released the JEE Advanced application form for OCI/PIO and Foreign National Candidates who can apply online at jeeadv.ac.in. The last date for registration will be May 7.

AP EAMCET

Exam Dates: May 15 to May 18, May 22, May 23

The AP EAMCET examination for engineering will be conducted between May 15 and May 18, and the exam for agriculture and pharmacy will take place on May 22, and May 23.

The AP EAMCET is conducted for the selection of students in various engineering, agriculture and pharma courses in Andhra Pradesh.

MHT CET

Maharashtra State Cell released the MHT CET 2023 exam date on its website at cetcell.mahacet.org. The MHT CET exam will be conducted on May 19 for the PCM group while the exam for the PCB will be held on May 15.

The state-level entrance test is conducted for the selection of applicants for admission to engineering and pharmacy programs in Maharashtra.

CUET PG 2023

Last date for Registration: May 5

The National Testing Agency has extended the registration date for CUET PG 2023 till May 5. Candidates can apply through the official website, cuet.nta.nic.in for the exam which will be conducted on June 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11 and June 12.

CUET UG 2023

Exam Date: From May 21 to May 31

The NTA will conduct the CUET UG 2023 exam from May 21 to 31 and the result will be released in the third week of June. CUET exam is conducted for the selection of candidates in undergraduate programmes at various central, state and private participating universities.

UPSC CMS 2023

Last date for registration: May 9

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) started the registration process for the Combined Medical Services Exam 2023 exam on April 19. Candidates can apply on the official site of UPSC at upsc.gov.in for the recruitment drive which will fill up 1,261 posts of medical officers at various government organisations as per the official notice.